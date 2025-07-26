Media Mister Marks 13 Years of Supporting Creators in the Digital Age

NEW YORK, July 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this month, Media Mister marked a major milestone—13 years since its founding on July 11, 2012. This anniversary celebrates over a decade of continuous evolution in support of creators, marketers, and businesses navigating an ever-changing digital landscape.



Launched during the early wave of Facebook and YouTube’s rise, Media Mister quickly identified the need for solutions that helped individuals build authentic engagement online. What started as a small service in 2012 has grown into a globally recognized platform used by hundreds of thousands across diverse creative industries.

“When we started, the term ‘creator economy’ didn’t even exist,” said John Rampton, Chief Operating Officer at Media Mister. “What’s remained constant over these 13 years is our belief in helping people and brands be heard—authentically and sustainably—in the fast-moving world of social media.”

Milestones from the Journey

2012: Launched on July 11 with a focus on digital engagement services

2015: Expanded to major platforms like Instagram , YouTube , and TikTok

, , and TikTok 2018: Crossed 100K users and introduced bundled growth solutions

2020: Upgraded backend to strengthen privacy and platform integrity

2023: Went multilingual with support in 5 global languages

2025: Surpassed 500K orders and 270K+ satisfied customers

Today, Media Mister supports a global community of creators, entrepreneurs, educators, musicians, and marketers working to build meaningful digital visibility. With a firm commitment to ethical engagement, transparent practices, and user empowerment, the company continues to adapt in step with the digital economy.

“We’ve witnessed the shift in how creators and communities connect online,” Rampton added. “And we’re focused on evolving with them in thoughtful, ethical ways that reflect what they truly need.”

As the anniversary approaches, the company’s focus is on platform adaptability, multilingual expansion, and smarter tools for the next generation of creators.

About Media Mister

Founded on July 11, 2012, Media Mister is a global digital service provider that supports creators and brands across platforms like Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, and more. With over a decade of experience and a customer-first approach, the company continues to shape the evolving landscape of digital presence.

