HIMS STOCK UPDATE: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) is being Sued for Securities Fraud – Contact BFA Law by August 25 Class Action Deadline

NEW YORK, July 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a lawsuit has been filed against Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) and certain of the Company’s senior executives for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors have until August 25, 2025, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors who purchased Hims & Hers securities. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and is captioned Sookdeo v. Hims & Hers Health, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-05315. A subsequent complaint alleging substantially similar claims was also filed and is captioned Yaghsizian v. Hims & Hers Health, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-05321.

Why was Hims & Hers Sued for Securities Fraud?

Hims & Hers operates a telehealth platform that provides consumers with access to online consultations with licensed healthcare professionals, prescription medications, and a range of wellness products. On April 29, 2025, Hims & Hers and Novo Nordisk announced a “long-term collaboration” starting with the immediate sale of Novo Nordisk’s popular weight loss drug Wegovy on the Hims & Hers platform. The active ingredient in Wegovy is semaglutide.

As alleged, Hims & Hers touted and misrepresented to investors the nature of its partnership with Novo Nordisk, including asserting that under the terms of the agreement His & Hers could offer both Wegovy and compounded semaglutide to its customers. Hims & Hers also allegedly represented to investors that its sale of compounded semaglutide complied with FDA regulations.

The Stock Declines as the Truth is Revealed

On June 23, 2025, Novo Nordisk announced that it was terminating the partnership, “based on Hims & Hers deceptive promotion and selling of illegitimate, knockoff versions of Wegovy that put patient safety at risk” and alleged that Hims & Hers “failed to adhere to the law which prohibits mass sales of compounded drugs.” On this news, the price of Hims & Hers stock fell $22.24 per share, or more than 34%, from $64.22 per share on June 20, 2025 to $41.98 per share on June 23, 2025.

