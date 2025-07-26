Bitcoin Swift Nears Completion of Stage 1 Presale with $1 Token Price and AI-Powered Rewards System

LUXEMBOURG, July 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3), a next-generation blockchain infrastructure protocol, is approaching the final hours of Stage 1 of its presale, offering early adopters programmable Proof-of-Yield (PoY) rewards and ecosystem access at a fixed entry price of $1.00. The project has drawn attention for launching with built-in staking incentives, AI-driven governance, and a collateral-backed stablecoin—all live from day one.

The presale is structured over 64 days, with Stage 1 ending within hours and Stage 2 introducing a higher token price of $2.00. A confirmed launch price of $15.00 positions BTC3 as one of the few blockchain projects offering early-stage participation tied to protocol-level rewards.

A Scalable Blockchain with Built-In Staking and Governance

Bitcoin Swift combines modular blockchain design with real-time automation. The platform integrates both Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanisms for consensus, but adds an additional reward layer through its Proof-of-Yield (PoY) model. Participants in the presale earn staking rewards of up to 143% APY, automatically distributed at the end of each stage.

Unlike many presales that delay network functionality until token listings, Bitcoin Swift has activated core features—including staking, governance, and stablecoin operations—during the presale itself.





Key Technical Features

Bitcoin Swift introduces several protocol-level innovations:

AI-Driven Governance : Smart agents screen governance proposals before they are voted on by the community, ensuring efficiency and reducing spam or malicious activity.

: Smart agents screen governance proposals before they are voted on by the community, ensuring efficiency and reducing spam or malicious activity. Energy Efficiency Monitoring : Federated oracles evaluate energy consumption, allowing the network to reward environmentally conscious activity.

: Federated oracles evaluate energy consumption, allowing the network to reward environmentally conscious activity. Privacy and Compliance : A dual-layer identity model using zk-SNARKs and decentralized identity (DID) enables user privacy while maintaining regulatory flexibility.

: A dual-layer identity model using zk-SNARKs and decentralized identity (DID) enables user privacy while maintaining regulatory flexibility. Adaptive Smart Contracts: Contracts utilize learning agents to evolve in response to network conditions and usage data.

These capabilities form the foundation of a protocol designed to support real-world applications, while maintaining decentralization and efficiency.

BTC3U Stablecoin: Built for Ecosystem Stability

Within the BTC3 ecosystem, users can also access BTC3U, a USD-pegged stablecoin backed by overcollateralized BTC3 tokens. BTC3U is managed by AI-powered pricing oracles that track value fluctuations and initiate automatic rebalancing or liquidation as needed. This creates a self-regulating mechanism for price stability without relying on centralized custodians.

BTC3U is designed for use across DeFi applications, enterprise integrations, and personal transactions—providing a stable transactional layer within the broader BTC3 framework.

Token Allocation and Security

Bitcoin Swift follows a transparent token distribution model:

50% allocated to PoY rewards (distributed over 30 years)

allocated to PoY rewards (distributed over 30 years) 30% for presale contributors

for presale contributors 15% for liquidity provisioning

for liquidity provisioning 5% for the development team and protocol reserves

Security and transparency have been key to the project’s rollout. The smart contracts and network infrastructure have been audited by Spywolf and Solidproof, with full KYC verification of the core team completed prior to the presale.





Final Hours of Stage 1: Access at $1.00 Before Price Rises

Stage 1 of the BTC3 presale ends in a matter of hours, marking the last opportunity to purchase tokens at the fixed $1.00 rate before the price increases in Stage 2. Contributors during this phase not only secure discounted access to BTC3, but also become active participants in protocol governance and reward systems.

The presale concludes on September 18, 2025, after which BTC3 will move toward its public launch at the confirmed $15.00 listing price.

About Bitcoin Swift

Bitcoin Swift is a modular, AI-enhanced blockchain protocol designed to deliver scalable, secure, and programmable infrastructure for decentralized finance and enterprise applications. With embedded staking rewards, automated stablecoin management, and privacy-compliant governance, Bitcoin Swift is building a foundation for next-generation blockchain adoption.

For More Information:

Website: https://bitcoinswift.com

Contact:

Luc Schaus

support@bitcoinswift.com

