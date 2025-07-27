Presentation Uncovers Forgotten U.S. Policy Unlocking America’s Most Strategic Hidden Resource

Washington, D.C., July 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Hidden Framework Built for Crisis

In a recently released presentation , former White House advisor and CIA consultant Jim Rickards has drawn attention to a largely forgotten section of U.S. law that could help America reclaim control over some of the world’s most strategic resources.

“This story is not about real estate… the government retained the most valuable part” , Rickards says in The American Birthright.

According to Rickards, that “valuable part” may now be poised to play a defining role in America’s national defense and technological future.

What the World Needs to Build the Future

Rickards highlights how buried minerals fuel the devices and infrastructure that define the 21st century:

AI Chips & Semiconductors – Powered by silicon, gallium, and copper.



Electric Vehicles – Depend on lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese.



Missiles & Satellites – Require neodymium, dysprosium, and rare earths.







“These seemingly obscure minerals… they’re the building blocks of everything from NVIDIA chips to advanced military weapons,” Rickards explains.

Unlocking the Subsurface Arsenal

At the center of Rickards’ presentation is Title 30 of U.S. law —

a little-known statute that gives citizens the right to stake claims on public lands, many of which turned out to be rich in minerals.

Rickards notes:

“Back then, anyone could make a claim… pay $2 to $5 per acre… and do a minimal amount of work”.

But today, the stakes are higher. With foreign powers tightening their grip on rare earth exports, the U.S. may need to tap its own mineral base—this time for chips, batteries, defense, and AI dominance.

Defense Signals Are Flashing

Rickards points to a surge in U.S. government activity:

The Pentagon is investing directly in domestic mineral extraction firms under emergency wartime powers.



Global competitors are hoarding or restricting exports of gallium, germanium, and other critical metals



New AI tools are accelerating mineral discovery across the continental U.S.







Rickards warns:

“We have truly massive mineral wealth here… It’s not hard to extract. We know where it is. And how to get it”.

Access the Presentation: The American Birthright

Rickards’ presentation explores how global tensions and a shifting tech landscape are converging beneath the surface—literally.

For now, the presentation is available for public viewing , offering an inside look at how this story may quietly reshape America’s next chapter.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, White House, and Treasury. With a background in economics, law, and intelligence, he’s helped guide U.S. leaders through major geopolitical shifts. Today, Rickards serves as the editor of Strategic Intelligence, where he provides monthly briefings on national security, economics, and resource strategy.