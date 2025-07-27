BTC Price Hits $118,000: HashJ Launches First Short-Term Contracts for Scalable Rewards

Zurich, Switzerland, July 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGPD Finance Limited, doing business as HashJ, today announced the official launch of its short-term BTC contract offerings, designed to help everyday users benefit from Bitcoin’s record-breaking rally past $118,000. The launch marks a new chapter in making digital asset participation simpler, faster, and more predictable—especially for mobile-first users worldwide.

HashJ’s platform now enables fixed-term Bitcoin reward plans ranging from 3 to 30 days, with flexible entry amounts and automated settlement. These BTC-linked contracts are designed for users who prefer predictable returns without engaging in high-risk trading or managing complex wallets.





Understanding Bitcoin-Linked Contracts

Unlike traditional blockchain products that require deep technical knowledge, HashJ’s short-term contracts are built for accessibility. Leveraging protocol upgrades like Taproot and Script enhancements, Bitcoin now supports basic automated actions that allow users to receive rewards based on time or market performance.

Instead of trading, users can activate a short-term BTC contract and receive returns once predefined terms are met. These plans are often referred to as:

BTC reward contracts

Bitcoin income plans

Automated BTC participation tools

How It Works

Each plan allows users to commit a set amount of BTC (or equivalent), which is automatically tracked through the duration of the contract. At the end of the term—such as 7 or 14 days—the user receives both the original amount and a BTC-denominated reward, without manual claiming or market monitoring.

The system is entirely self-directed and designed for ease of use, particularly through the HashJ app and online platform.

Why This Launch Matters in 2025

Bitcoin Price Surge

With BTC price exceeding $118,000, many users are looking for safe and structured ways to grow holdings. HashJ’s short-term plans offer a non-speculative alternative to trading.



Simplified Access via HashJ

New users can register at www.hashj.com and receive a $118 welcome package—including a $100 trial contract and $18 in real value—to begin participating immediately.



Predictable Returns in Unpredictable Times

Fixed-term plans ranging from 3 to 30 days allow users to avoid timing the market. Contract terms are transparent, short, and aligned with Bitcoin performance trends.

HashJ Product Snapshot

Platform : Mobile + Web-based

: Mobile + Web-based Live Users : 2M+ registered worldwide

: 2M+ registered worldwide Welcome Offer : $118 bonus for new users

: $118 bonus for new users Contract Terms : 3–30 days

: 3–30 days Security : Encrypted wallet access, immutable transaction records, and real-time performance tracking

: Encrypted wallet access, immutable transaction records, and real-time performance tracking Support: 24/7 multilingual assistance

“This launch reflects our mission to help users earn BTC without needing to be traders or technicians,” said a spokesperson for HashJ. “With short-term contracts, anyone can now engage with Bitcoin in a safe, flexible, and rewarding way.”

In addition to the welcome bonus, HashJ also runs a VIP program offering tiered benefits for high-volume participants, as well as an affiliate program that rewards users for referring others through unique invite codes. These features are designed to foster long-term engagement and community-led growth.

Real-World Example

A new user funds a $50 BTC contract for 7 days through the HashJ platform. After the term expires, the user receives the original amount plus a predetermined reward—automatically and securely—without engaging in trading or price speculation.

Built for Security

HashJ’s contract infrastructure is built on robust blockchain standards, including:

Transparent reward logic

Multi-signature wallet protection

Encrypted user access keys

Contract time-locks and early exit flexibility

All BTC reward contracts operate within a decentralized, permissionless framework that prioritizes security and ease of use.

Looking Ahead: The Future of BTC Participation

With Bitcoin playing a growing role in decentralized finance, HashJ’s short-term contracts position the company at the forefront of non-trading-based BTC growth models. Future plans include:

Integration with cross-chain BTC products

Trigger-based contracts linked to BTC market events

Smart wallet compatibility

BTC-linked token and NFT access

About MGPD Finance Limited (HashJ)

MGPD Finance Limited, doing business as HashJ, is a fintech company based in the United Kingdom. Founded in 2018, the company provides contract-based digital reward systems for BTC, ETH, DOGE, and XRP, with over 2 million users across more than 90 countries.

For more information, visit: www.hashj.com

App Download: Available on iOS and Android

Business Inquiries: pr@hashj.com