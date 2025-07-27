Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE: ANRO); Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR); Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL); and RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, July 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE: ANRO). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE: ANRO) shares on or near the Company's February 2, 2024 IPO, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award. Contact information: https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/anro-shareholder-investigation/, jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or 267-507-6085.



WHY? A recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Alto Neurosciences, Inc. (NYSE: ANRO), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) ALTO-100 was less effective in treating MDD than Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, ALTO-100's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated; (iii) as a result, Alto's business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If, alternatively, you purchased your shares between February 2, 2024, and October 22, 2024, you can participate in the class action.

Luminar Technologies, Inc . (NASDAQ: LAZR):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

Current Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) shareholders who have held Luminar shares since prior to March 20, 2025, and still hold shares today, can seek corporate reforms. If you purchased your shares between March 20, 2025, and May 14, 2025, you can participate in the class action. More information: https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/luminar-shareholder-investigation/, jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or 267-507-6085.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action Complaint, Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR), through certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Luminar's CEO was engaged in undisclosed conduct that would make him the subject of an inquiry by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors; (2) this conduct created material risk that the CEO Defendant would be released from his positions at the Company; and (3) Luminar’s loss of the CEO Defendant as an employee would then create material risk of adversely affecting the Company’s business by making it more difficult to, compete with other market participants, manage R&D activities, and retain existing customers or cultivate new ones. The Complaint further alleges that negative public perception and negative news related to the CEO Defendant could also adversely affect Luminar’s brand, relationships with customers, or standing in the industry; (4) accordingly, Luminar had no reasonable basis to provide and/or maintain the Company’s financial guidance; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) shares prior to November 22, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms. If you purchased your shares between November 22, 2024, and July 21, 2025, you can participate in the class action. More information: https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/replimune-shareholder-investigation/, jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or 267-507-6085.

WHY? A recently filed federal securities fraud class action Complaint alleges that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), through certain of its officers, made materially false or misleading statement regarding the Company’s IGNYTE trial, the purpose of which is to treat skin cancer. The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants recklessly overstated the IGNYTE trial’s prospects, given material issues that defendants knew or should have known of, which resulted in the FDA deeming the IGNYTE trial inadequate and not well-controlled; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Replimune’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.



RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) shares prior to November 7, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms. Alternatively, if you purchased your shares between November 7, 2024, and July 8, 2025, you can participate in the class action. More information: https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/rxsight-shareholder-investigation/, jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or 267-507-6085.

WHY? According to a recently filed underlying federal securities fraud class action complaint, it is alleged that RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST), via certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was experiencing “adoption challenges” and/or structural issues resulting in declines in sales and utilization; (2) Defendants had overstated the demand for RxSight’s products; (3) as a result, RxSight was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance for fiscal year 2025; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On July 8, 2025, RxSight revealed significant declines in LDD sales, LAL utilization, and overall revenue in Q2 2025, also lowering its full-year 2025 revenue guidance. CEO Ronald Kurtz disclosed at that time that “[a]doption challenges over the last few quarters have been a primary reason for the LDD stall.” On this news, RxSight shares fell $4.84, or 37%, to a close of $7.95 per share on July 9, 2025.



November 7, 2024, and July 8, 2025, you can participate in the class action.

