Bangladesh Proposes to Ban Safer Nicotine Products Under Foreign Influence, Ignoring Public Health Evidence and Regional Precedents

MANILA, Philippines, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bangladesh Ministry of Health is pushing a new tobacco control bill that proposes a sweeping ban on all safer nicotine products (SNPs), including vaping devices and oral alternatives. Alarmingly, this move is being pursued without public consultation and under an interim government—raising serious concerns about transparency and accountability.

Citing WHO FCTC Article 5.3, the Ministry is attempting to justify excluding public health experts, consumers, and harm reduction advocates from the policymaking process. According to a report by the Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA), this misuse of international guidance is designed to block dissent and suppress scientific debate.

The proposal appears to be heavily influenced by foreign actors—most notably Bloomberg Philanthropies and its primary grantee, the U.S.-based Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK). Since 2008, Bloomberg Philanthropies has channelled over US$232 million to CTFK to promote anti-nicotine policies worldwide. These funds support NGOs, train bureaucrats, and embed advisors within government ministries, creating a network of influence that sidelines national sovereignty.

In Bangladesh, Bloomberg partner Vital Strategies maintains a Dhaka office staffed by former government officials, while CTFK and its affiliates are listed as official partners of the Ministry's National Tobacco Control Cell. This arrangement allows foreign-funded groups to shape policy directly, with little regard for democratic process or public health realities on the ground.

“This is not tobacco control. This is policy outsourcing,” said Nancy Loucas, Executive Coordinator of CAPHRA. “Bangladesh risks allowing foreign-funded NGOs to override its own democratic institutions and deny its citizens access to proven harm reduction tools.”

The move contradicts regional trends. Similar foreign-backed proposals were recently rejected in Pakistan and the Philippines , where authorities prioritized evidence-based public health approaches over external influence.

The dangers of banning SNPs are already visible elsewhere. Countries like India and Australia, which have implemented such bans, are now dealing with rampant black markets and unregulated products—problems that undermine rather than improve public health.

With one of the highest rates of tobacco-related illness in the world, Bangladesh stands to benefit greatly from a regulated harm reduction strategy. The global evidence is clear: SNPs help smokers quit and significantly reduce harm. A blanket ban would be a step backward, not forward.

