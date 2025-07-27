Former CIA Insider Highlights America’s Buried Advantage in Online Presentation

Washington, D.C., July 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rediscovering America’s Strategic Core

In a released presentation , renowned former national security advisor Jim Rickards warns that the next major shift in U.S. policy may come not from Wall Street or Washington—but from beneath the surface of federally controlled lands.

“This story is not about real estate… the government retained the most valuable part”.

Rickards points to a dormant but active legal provision—originally designed to encourage domestic growth—which may now hold the key to America’s technological future.

The Invisible Wiring of Modern Power

The materials Rickards identifies are not commodities in the traditional sense—they are foundational enablers of global advancement:

Application Mineral Inputs AI Chips & Data Centers Silicon, gallium, germanium, copper EV Batteries Lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, graphite Missile Systems & Drones Neodymium, dysprosium, samarium, rare earth alloys Satellite Navigation Indium, tantalum, beryllium, aluminum

“These seemingly obscure minerals… they’re the building blocks of everything from NVIDIA chips to advanced military weapons”.

Sources:

U.S. Department of Energy



CSIS



Visual Capitalist







A 150-Year-Old Law, Still in Effect

Rickards centers the opportunity on Title 30—a little-known federal statute from the 1800s that allowed Americans to claim rights to public lands, which were often rich in mineral deposits.

“Back then, anyone could make a claim… pay $2 to $5 per acre… and do a minimal amount of work”.

The framework still exists—and Rickards believes it may quietly be resurfacing to address modern strategic needs without requiring congressional debate.

Technology May Be the Catalyst

Rickards believes a convergence of technology and geopolitics is making this moment different:

The use of AI mapping tools to identify previously unreachable mineral deposits



The Pentagon’s direct involvement in securing U.S. rare-earth supply chains



Escalating foreign control over strategic mineral exports







“We have truly massive mineral wealth here. It’s not hard to extract. We know where it is. And how to get it”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, White House, and Treasury. His work has guided U.S. leadership during global crises including the Iran Hostage Situation and the 2008 financial collapse. He is the editor of Strategic Intelligence, a monthly report on national security, macroeconomics, and resource policy.