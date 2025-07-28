MrFluffyFriend Launches XXXXL Calming Dog Bed for Large and Anxious Dogs



LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MrFluffyFriend, a fast-growing U.S. pet wellness brand known for its calming products, announces the launch of its XXXXL Calming Dog Bed, specially designed for large breeds and dogs prone to anxiety. The oversized beds, now available in 120cm and 140cm, offer unmatched comfort and emotional relief thanks to premium materials and calming features rooted in behavioral science.

Made with ultra-soft vegan faux fur, deep orthopedic padding, and a raised rim for added head and neck support, the XXXXL Calming Bed creates a soothing nest-like environment that helps dogs feel safe, supported, and calm — especially during fireworks, thunderstorms, or when left home alone.

“We’ve helped over 600,000 dogs sleep better with our calming beds,” says a MrFluffyFriend spokesperson. “Our community asked for something big enough for their Labradors, Golden Retrievers, Huskies — and we listened. This launch is all about showing that big dogs deserve big comfort, too.”

According to veterinarians, over 70% of dogs experience anxiety at some point, which can lead to restlessness, whining, and destructive behavior. MrFluffyFriend’s calming design mimics a mother’s touch, helping to trigger the release of serotonin and reduce stress naturally.

Key Features:

Sizes: XXXL (48 in / 120 cm) and XXXXL (56 in / 140 cm)

and Raised rim for orthopedic support and security

Ultra-soft faux fur mimics a mother’s touch

Machine washable cover + water-resistant, non-slip base

Hypoallergenic and pet-safe materials

Ideal for large breeds and multi-dog households

The launch is accompanied by a limited-time offer of up to 60% off, free shipping across the U.S., and a 30-day risk-free trial, making it easier than ever for pet parents to try the product.

Early feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with customers praising the bed’s luxurious size, fluffiness, and noticeable calming effect. Some report their dogs sleep longer, bark less, and even retreat to the bed during stressful moments like vet visits or fireworks.

