Heineken Holding N.V. reports 2025 half year results

Amsterdam, 28 July 2025 – Heineken Holding N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY) announces:
Solid profit growth highlighting agility across HEINEKEN's global footprint
|Key Highlights
- The net result of Heineken Holding N.V.'s participating interest in Heineken N.V. for the first half year of 2025 amounts to €380 million.
- Revenue €16,924 million
- Net revenue (beia) 2.1% organic growth; per hectolitre 3.3%
- Beer volume organic growth -1.2%; Heineken® volume growth 4.5%
- Operating profit €1,433 million; operating profit (beia) organic growth 7.4%
- Outlook for the full year unchanged; operating profit (beia) expected to grow organically 4% to 8%
