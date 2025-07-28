Heineken Holding N.V. reports 2025 half year results

Amsterdam, 28 July 2025 – Heineken Holding N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY) announces:

Solid profit growth highlighting agility across HEINEKEN's global footprint
 

  Key Highlights
   
  • The net result of Heineken Holding N.V.'s participating interest in Heineken N.V. for the first half year of 2025 amounts to €380 million.
  • Revenue €16,924 million
  • Net revenue (beia) 2.1% organic growth; per hectolitre 3.3%
  • Beer volume organic growth -1.2%; Heineken® volume growth 4.5%
  • Operating profit €1,433 million; operating profit (beia) organic growth 7.4%
  • Outlook for the full year unchanged; operating profit (beia) expected to grow organically 4% to 8%
  Enquiries
   
  Media Heineken Holding N.V.      
  Kees Jongsma      
  Tel. +31-6-54798253      
  E-mail: cjongsma@spj.nl      
         
  Media   Investors  
  Christiaan Prins   Tristan van Strien  
  Director of Global Communications   Global Director of Investor Relations  
  Marlous den Bieman   Lennart Scholtus / Chris Steyn  
  Corporate Communications Lead   Investor Relations Manager / Senior Analyst  
  E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com   E-mail: investors@heineken.com  
  Tel: +31-20-5239355   Tel: +31-20-5239590  
      


  Conference Call Details
   

HEINEKEN will host an analyst and investor conference call in relation to its 2025 Half Year results today at 14:00 CET/ 13:00 BST. This call will also be accessible for Heineken Holding N.V. shareholders. The call will be audio cast live via the website: www.theheinekencompany.com. An audio replay service will also be made available after the conference call at the above web address. Analysts and investors can dial-in using the following telephone numbers:

United Kingdom (Local): 020 3936 2999

Netherlands (Local): 085 888 7233

USA: 1 646 787 9445

For the full list of dial in numbers, please refer to the following link: Global Dial-In Numbers

Participation password for all countries: 465823

Attachment


Attachments

Heineken Holding NV 2025 HYPR

