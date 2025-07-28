Kenmare Resources plc

(“Kenmare” or “the Company” or “the Group”)

28 July 2025

Second new dredge arrives at the Moma Mine

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine (the "Mine" or "Moma") in northern Mozambique, announces that the second of its two new high-capacity dredges has been landed safely at Moma. The new dredges form part of the upgrade of Kenmare’s largest mining plant, Wet Concentrator Plant (“WCP”) A.

Statement from Ben Baxter, Kenmare’s Chief Operations Officer:

“With the two new dredges now safely at Moma, all the key components required for the upgrade of WCP A are on site. This represents another important milestone in the progressive de-risking of this project. The connection of the new dredges and feed preparation module to WCP A is on track to commence later this quarter and we will provide further updates to the market as project execution continues.”

View photographs of the beach landing of the second dredge here: www.kenmareresources.com/media/image-library/#projects

For more information about the dredges, the sequence of the upgrade work, and WCP’s planned transition to the large Nataka ore zone, view Kenmare’s announcement entitled ‘First new dredge arrives at the Moma Mine’, dated 21 July 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Kenmare Resources plc

Katharine Sutton

Investor Relations

ir@kenmareresources.com

Tel: +353 1 671 0411

Mob: +353 87 663 0875

Murray (PR advisor)

Paul O’Kane

pokane@murraygroup.ie

Tel: +353 1 498 0300

Mob: +353 86 609 0221

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of titanium minerals. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 6% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of life items such as paints, plastics, and ceramic tiles.