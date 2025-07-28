Consortium Led by Nordic Capital and Permira Will Make All-Cash Recommended Purchase Offer for Bavarian Nordic

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 28, 2025 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) (“Bavarian Nordic”) announced today that it has entered into an announcement agreement with Innosera ApS (the “Offeror”), a newly formed company controlled by Nordic Capital Fund XI1 and funds managed and advised by Permira Beteiligungsberatung GmbH (“Permira”), pursuant to which the Offeror will make an all-cash recommended voluntary public takeover offer to acquire all issued and outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares) in Bavarian Nordic (the “Offer”).

Highlights of the Offer

The offer price is DKK 233 in cash for each share in Bavarian Nordic (the “Offer Price”), valuing the transaction equity of Bavarian Nordic at approx. DKK 19 billion based on the fully diluted shares outstanding.

The offer price of DKK 233 per share represents a premium of 21.0% compared to the closing price of DKK 192.50 on Nasdaq Copenhagen on 23 July 2025, the last day of trading prior to the latest Company Announcement no. 20 / 2025 (Rumours of a potential takeover offer for Bavarian Nordic A/S).

The Board of Directors notes the trading activity in the Bavarian Nordic share in the weeks leading up to 23 July 2025. Furthermore, the Board of Directors believes that it is relevant to consider premia based on volume-weighted average share prices over a period of time. The Offer Price of DKK 233 per share represents: a premium of 31.0% compared to the one-month volume-weighted average share price of DKK 177.92 for the period ending 23 July 2025 a premium of 35.5% compared to the three-month volume-weighted average share price of DKK 171.99 for the period ending 23 July 2025 a premium of 37.4% compared to the six-month volume-weighted average share price of DKK 169.60 for the period ending 23 July 2025



Based on a thorough assessment, the Board of Directors of Bavarian Nordic2 has concluded that the Offer represents an attractive proposal to Bavarian Nordic’s shareholders and has unanimously decided that it intends to recommend that Bavarian Nordic shareholders accept the Offer when made. The Board of Directors made its decision after taking into account, among other factors, the Fairness Opinions (defined below), regarding which further information is set out below. The Board of Directors will publish a statement in respect of the Offer following publication of the offer document, which will include the Board of Directors’ considered statement on the Offer.

All members of Bavarian Nordic’s Board of Directors and Executive Management have irrevocably undertaken to tender their shares in the Offer, subject to certain customary conditions. As of today, these shares represent a total of 0.30% of the voting rights and share capital in Bavarian Nordic (excluding treasury shares).

The Offeror will, as soon as possible and no later than four weeks from today, publish an offer document approved by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority. The offer period is expected to be six weeks from publication of the offer document, subject to any extension of the offer period by the Offeror in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer.

The Offer will be made subject to certain customary conditions, including a requirement that the Offeror, unless waived, at the expiry of the offer period owns or has received valid acceptances with respect to shares representing more than ninety percent (90%) of the voting rights and share capital of Bavarian Nordic (excluding treasury shares), that necessary approvals and clearances by relevant regulatory authorities are obtained, that the Board of Directors of Bavarian Nordic has not withdrawn or adversely amended its recommendation to the shareholders to accept the Offer, the non-occurrence of certain material adverse changes, and certain other customary conditions.

The Offer will not extend to any financial instruments issued by Bavarian Nordic other than shares, including, for the avoidance of doubt, any depositary receipts or sponsored ADR-program for the shares. However, the Offer is being made for the shares underlying the ADRs, subject to the terms and conditions to be set out in the Offer Document.

The Offeror expects completion of the Offer, including payment of the consideration to the selling shareholders, in Q4 2025, subject to the receipt of all regulatory approvals and clearances.

Following completion of the Offer, the Offeror intends to seek a delisting of Bavarian Nordic’s shares from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen, and, if upon completion the Offeror holds the requisite number of shares and voting rights under the Danish Companies Act, the Offeror intends to initiate and complete a compulsory acquisition of the remaining Bavarian Nordic shares.

Luc Debruyne, Chair of the Board of Directors of Bavarian Nordic, said: “Our scientific heritage and proven track record of successfully transferring technology and integrating commercial assets has created a unique platform that enables Bavarian Nordic to drive growth and deliver life-saving solutions to patients worldwide. The offer received from Nordic Capital and Permira is the result of intense negotiations aimed at securing the best possible terms for our shareholders. The Board of Directors has unanimously agreed that it intends to recommend that Bavarian Nordic’s shareholders accept the offer when formally submitted. Together with Nordic Capital and Permira, the growth strategy of Bavarian Nordic can be accelerated and strengthen the company’s position in the global vaccine market to the benefit of patients, employees and other stakeholders”.

Background and reasons for the Offer

Nordic Capital and Permira believes that Bavarian Nordic has successfully initiated its transformation to become a leading international vaccine company with a differentiated portfolio of travel and endemic vaccines. This transformation remains ongoing and will require continued investments to scale the current vaccine portfolio, expand the company’s commercial footprint, and continue its successful M&A strategy to further grow and diversify its portfolio.

Nordic Capital and Permira have informed Bavarian Nordic that they firmly believe that the transaction will enable the company to accelerate its growth strategy and pursue long-term value creation in a privately held ownership structure, with access to ample capital and resources. Nordic Capital and Permira bring extensive healthcare expertise, operational capabilities, and a growth-focused investment approach centred on long-term value creation. As highly experienced investors in the sector with a track record of over 30 years of investing in healthcare companies and building leading companies on global scale, Nordic Capital and Permira are committed to supporting and accelerating Bavarian Nordic’s strategic ambitions and expanding its international operations.

Nordic Capital and Permira recognise Bavarian Nordic’s contribution to public health as well as the important role the company plays within the local life science ecosystems and will support the long-term value creation for all stakeholders including society, patients, and employees. It is Nordic Capital and Permira's intention to continue operating Bavarian Nordic in the same manner as prior to the Offer, including operating the company’s main sites in partnership with the management and employees. Nordic Capital and Permira are committed to supporting Bavarian Nordic’s core aim of providing life-saving vaccines, both as a global provider of travel vaccines and as a preferred partner to governments and international organisations on vaccines for public preparedness.

The Board of Directors' recommendation

Taking into consideration the Offer Price offered to the Bavarian Nordic shareholders as well as the other terms and conditions of the Offer, the Board of Directors has unanimously decided that it intends to recommend the shareholders of Bavarian Nordic to accept the Offer, when made in the form of an offer document approved by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority. The Board of Directors will in accordance with Section 23 of the Danish Executive Order on Takeover Offers publish a statement in respect of the Offer following publication of the offer document, which will include the Board of Directors' considered statement on the Offer.

The Board of Directors’ assessment of the financial merits of the Offer took into account, among other factors, two written opinions, each dated 28 July 2025, from Bavarian Nordic's financial advisors, Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG (“Citi”) and Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland (“Nordea”), respectively, that, as of such date and based on and subject to the various assumptions made, procedures followed, matters considered and limitations and qualifications on the reviews undertaken by Citi and Nordea, respectively, as set forth in their respective written opinions, the Offer Price was fair, from a financial point of view, to the shareholders of Bavarian Nordic (other than the Offeror and its affiliates) (the “Fairness Opinions”).

The full text of each of the Fairness Opinions is available at www.bavarian-nordic.com. Each Fairness Opinion was provided solely for the information of the Board of Directors in its evaluation of the Offer and is not intended to be and does not constitute a recommendation to any shareholder of Bavarian Nordic as to how such shareholder should act on any matters relating to the Offer and may not be relied upon by any third party or used for any other purpose.

Conditions to completion

The Offer will be made subject to a number of customary conditions, including a requirement that, unless waived, the Offeror at the expiry of the Offer period owns or has received valid acceptances with respect to shares representing more than 90% of the voting rights and share capital of Bavarian Nordic, that necessary approvals by relevant regulatory authorities are obtained, that the Board of Directors of Bavarian Nordic has not withdrawn or adversely amended its recommendation to the shareholders to accept the Offer, the non-occurrence of certain material adverse changes, and certain other customary conditions.

According to the Offeror's assessment, the completion of the Offer will require customary merger control and foreign direct investment approvals. The Offeror has in the announcement agreement made certain commitments to Bavarian Nordic for the purpose of satisfying the regulatory conditions.

Offer process, terms and conditions

The announcement of the Offeror's decision to make the Offer is attached.

The Offer will be conducted in accordance with Danish law and the terms and conditions of the Offer will be set out in an offer document, which will be published by the Offeror upon approval by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority no later than four weeks from the date of this announcement.

The Offer is expected to be made in the United States in compliance with Section 14(e) of, and applicable provisions of Regulation 14E promulgated under, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), subject to the "Tier II" exemptions provided by Rule 14d-1(d) under the Exchange Act and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of Danish law.

Once the offer document is published, all shareholders in Bavarian Nordic (except shareholders who are resident in certain restricted jurisdictions) will have the possibility to tender their Bavarian Nordic shares to the Offeror. The offer period is expected to expire six weeks from publication of the offer document but can be extended, including in order to satisfy the regulatory conditions. After expiry of the offer period (as may be extended), the Offeror will publish the preliminary results of the Offer, and no later than three business days thereafter, the final result of the Offer.

The Offeror expects completion of the Offer, including payment to the tendering shareholders, to occur in Q4 2025.

Advisors

Citi and Nordea are acting as financial advisors to Bavarian Nordic. Kromann Reumert is acting as lead legal advisor to Bavarian Nordic on the transaction.

Contact investors:

Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, rss@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43

US: Graham Morrell, Gilmartin Group, graham@gilmartinir.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Contact media:

Nicole Seroff, Vice President Corporate Communications, nise@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 53 88 06 03

Company Announcement no. 21 / 2025

Attachments:

Section 4 announcement from Offeror.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

About the Offeror, Nordic Capital and Permira

The Offeror is a newly established company founded on 17 July 2025 under the laws of Denmark. Other than the activities associated with the Offer, the Offeror has not had any activities since its incorporation.

Nordic Capital is a leading sector-specialist private equity investor with a resolute commitment to creating stronger, sustainable businesses through operational improvement and transformative growth. Nordic Capital focuses on selected regions and sectors where it has deep experience and a long history. Focus sectors are Healthcare, Technology & Payments, Financial Services, and Services & Industrial Tech. Key regions are Northern Europe and globally for Healthcare and Technology & Payments investments. Since inception in 1989, Nordic Capital has invested c. EUR 28 billion in 150 investments and its team of 250 professionals operates from 10 offices including local sector investment advisory teams in Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Norway, Finland, the UK and the US. Healthcare has been one of Nordic Capital’s key focus sectors since its establishment in 1989. In total, Nordic Capital has invested in 43 Healthcare platform companies and has deployed EUR 10.4 billion of equity capital across its focus sub-sectors Pharma, Healthtech, Medtech & Life Sciences and Healthcare Services.

Permira is a global investment firm that backs successful businesses with growth ambitions. Founded in 1985, the firm advises funds across two core asset classes, private equity and credit, with total committed capital of approximately €80bn. The Permira private equity funds make both long-term majority (Buyout) and minority (Growth Equity) investments in four key sectors: Healthcare, Technology, Consumer, and Services. The Permira funds have an extensive track record in healthcare investing, having deployed over €5 billion in 20+ companies to scale some of the most innovative healthcare businesses globally across specialty pharma, medical devices, healthcare outsourcing platforms and healthcare technology. Permira employs over 500 people in 17 offices across Europe, the United States and Asia.

