Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 30 2025

The share repurchase programme runs as from 26 February 2025 and up to and including 30 January 2026 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2.25 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 3/2025 of 26 February 2025. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|1,327,903
|564.14
|749,118,991
|21 July 2025
|20,000
|644.79
|12,895,882
|22 July 2025
|14,044
|643.86
|9,042,394
|23 July 2025
|9,197
|646.79
|5,948,551
|24 July 2025
|14,867
|651.80
|9,690,297
|25 July 2025
|13,125
|646.81
|8,489,434
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,399,136
|568.34
|795,185,548
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,399,136 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2,29% of the share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
