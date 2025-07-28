Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain Software Market Report 2025-2035: 170+ Software Solutions Providers Fueling Fragmented Cell & Gene Therapy Supply Chain Market Growth

Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain Software Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Process Component, Type of Software, Mode of Deployment, Scale of Operation, Type of End-user and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell and gene therapy supply chain software market is estimated to grow from USD 0.27 billion in 2025, to USD 1.32 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period, to 2035.

CELL AND GENE THERAPY SUPPLY CHAIN SOFTWARE MARKET: GROWTH AND TRENDS

Advanced therapies are gradually evolving the face of modern healthcare. These new regenerative and immunotherapy modalities have the potential to improve treatment outcomes by providing viable therapy solutions to patients who currently have limited or no treatment options. Given the nature of these treatment modalities, these therapies have a limited lifespan, even when shipped under temperature-controlled conditions. It becomes increasingly important to track the source of the sample from the time of its collection, current location and manufacturing processes. Following this fact, for the commercial success of such therapies, an effective manufacturing platform and a robust supply chain model are imperative. It is worth mentioning that a sustainable supply chain enables further reductions in the cost of goods and, in turn, prices of such therapies.

The supply chain for innovative therapies is complicated from the outset and given the interdependencies amongst multiple stakeholders, it becomes challenging to manage and streamline the overall process. This has reinforced the need for bespoke and integrated software solutions to help innovators manage the critical intricacies of the supply chain. These software systems have huge potential to manage a multitude of events, maintain the chain of identity and custody, and enable stakeholders to optimize the complex supply chains, while also ensuring compliance with global regulatory standards. Driven by the growing demand for cell and gene therapies and the availability of easy to integrate software solutions to manage cell and gene therapy supply chain, this market is expected to grow significantly in the foreseen future.

CELL AND GENE THERAPY SUPPLY CHAIN SOFTWARE MARKET: KEY INSIGHTS

The report delves into the current state of the cell and gene therapy supply chain software market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry.

Some key findings from the report include:

Presently, close to 175 cell and gene therapy supply chain software solutions are available in the market; of these, 22% are laboratory information management systems.

Over 20% of the cell and gene therapy supply chain software solutions can be deployed both on-premises and over the cloud, offering flexibility as well as contact-less options for the end-users.

The current market landscape of cell and gene therapy supply chain software providers is fragmented, featuring the presence of both new entrants and established players; majority of these players are based in the US.

The growing interest in this domain is evident from the rise in partnership activity; in fact, 40 partnership deals related to cell and gene therapy supply chain software were inked in 2023.

Several investors, having realized the opportunities associated within supply chain management software domain, have invested USD 3 billion across various funding rounds in the past 10 years.

Driven by the increasing pace of innovation and partnership activity, the market for cell and gene therapy supply chain software is poised to witness steady growth in the foreseeable future.

The cell and gene therapy supply chain software market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2%, till 2035; North America is expected to capture the majority share (over 45%) of the market by 2035.

CELL AND GENE THERAPY SUPPLY CHAIN SOFTWARE MARKET: RESEARCH COVERAGE

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: The report features an in-depth analysis of the cell and gene therapy supply chain software market, focusing on key market segments, including process component, type of software, mode of deployment, scale of operation and key geographical regions.

The report features an in-depth analysis of the cell and gene therapy supply chain software market, focusing on key market segments, including process component, type of software, mode of deployment, scale of operation and key geographical regions. Market Landscape: A comprehensive evaluation of cell and gene therapy supply chain software solutions, considering various parameters, such as type of software, key features, application area, mode of deployment, scale of operation, regulatory guidelines followed and type of end-user. Additionally, it includes a detailed list of developers providing cell and gene therapy supply chain software solutions, along with analysis based on various parameters, such as year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count), location of headquarters (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world) and most active players based on the number of software solutions offered.

A comprehensive evaluation of cell and gene therapy supply chain software solutions, considering various parameters, such as type of software, key features, application area, mode of deployment, scale of operation, regulatory guidelines followed and type of end-user. Additionally, it includes a detailed list of developers providing cell and gene therapy supply chain software solutions, along with analysis based on various parameters, such as year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count), location of headquarters (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world) and most active players based on the number of software solutions offered. Company Competitiveness Analysis: A comprehensive competitive analysis of cell and gene therapy supply chain software solution providers, examining factors, such as developer strength and product portfolio strength.

A comprehensive competitive analysis of cell and gene therapy supply chain software solution providers, examining factors, such as developer strength and product portfolio strength. Company Profiles: In-depth profiles of key cell and gene therapy supply chain software solution providers, focusing on company overviews, software solutions portfolio, financial information, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

In-depth profiles of key cell and gene therapy supply chain software solution providers, focusing on company overviews, software solutions portfolio, financial information, recent developments and an informed future outlook. Funding and Investment Analysis: A detailed evaluation of the investments made in this domain, encompassing seed funding, venture capital, debt financing, grants / awards, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings.

A detailed evaluation of the investments made in this domain, encompassing seed funding, venture capital, debt financing, grants / awards, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings. Partnerships and Collaborations: An analysis of partnerships established in this sector, since 2019, covering acquisitions, platform utilization agreements, service alliances, platform integration agreements, product development agreements, service agreements and other agreements.

An analysis of partnerships established in this sector, since 2019, covering acquisitions, platform utilization agreements, service alliances, platform integration agreements, product development agreements, service agreements and other agreements. Platform Utilization Agreements in Supply Chain Software Solutions Market: An in-depth analysis of the platform utilization agreements inked in this domain since 2019, providing information on the different types of software utilized by end-users in the cell and gene therapy supply chain.

An in-depth analysis of the platform utilization agreements inked in this domain since 2019, providing information on the different types of software utilized by end-users in the cell and gene therapy supply chain. Stakeholder Need Analysis: A qualitative evaluation of the current and future needs of various stakeholders in the cell and gene therapy supply chain, including patients, healthcare providers, collection centers, manufacturers, logistics service providers and regulators. This section provides a summary of the distinct needs of these stakeholders and presents our opinion (drawn from historical and current trends) on the impact of these needs on the supply chain and how the industry is preparing to cater to these needs.

A qualitative evaluation of the current and future needs of various stakeholders in the cell and gene therapy supply chain, including patients, healthcare providers, collection centers, manufacturers, logistics service providers and regulators. This section provides a summary of the distinct needs of these stakeholders and presents our opinion (drawn from historical and current trends) on the impact of these needs on the supply chain and how the industry is preparing to cater to these needs. Market Impact Analysis: The report analyzes various factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges affecting the market growth.

Sample Players in the Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain Software Market, Profiled in the Report Include:

Azenta Life Sciences

Biocair

BioLife Solutions

CareDx

Cryoport

Lonza

NMDP BioTherapies

TraceLink

TrakCel

Veeva Systems

Emerson

LabVantage Solutions

Marken

MasterControl

QuickSTAT

Siemens

Stafa Cellular Therapy

Steiner

STEMSOFT Software

TECHNIDATA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

