|28 July 2025
Dear Sirs
Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 30
On 26 February 2025 Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,350m. The share buyback programme commenced on 3 March 2025 and will be completed by 31 January 2026.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|Number of shares
|VWAP
|Gross value (DKK)
|Accumulated, most recent
Announcement
1,288,000
553,835,560.00
|21 July 2025
22 July 2025
23 July 2025
24 July 2025
25 July 2025
|11,000
11,000
11,000
11,000
11,000
|474.74
471.02
473.09
477.09
473.72
|5,222,140.00
5,181,220.00
5,203,990.00
5,247,990.00
5,210,920.00
|Total over week 30
|55,000
|26,066,260.00
|Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme
1,343,000
579,901,820.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank A/S holds a total of 1,343,637 own shares, equal to 2.62% of the Bank’s share capital.
Yours sincerely
Mark Luscombe Jørn Adam Møller
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive
Attachment