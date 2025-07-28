Aseptic Processing and Validation Course - FDA Expectations and Industry Best Practices (October 20-21, 2025) - Avoid Severe FDA Enforcement Actions

Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aseptic Processing and Validation Course - FDA Expectations and Industry Best Practices" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Aseptic processing is one of the most critical and tightly regulated operations in pharmaceutical manufacturing. This 2-day advanced course explores FDA expectations and industry best practices for aseptic technique, facility design, personnel qualification, environmental monitoring, and media fill validation. With increasing scrutiny from FDA and global regulators, companies must demonstrate that their aseptic operations consistently produce sterile product under strict control.



This course provides an in-depth review of process design, contamination control strategy, risk assessments, and validation approaches aligned with FDA's Guidance for Industry, EU Annex 1, and ICH Q9/Q10 principles. Participants will gain tools for managing deviations, responding to FDA observations, and implementing effective CAPAs in aseptic environments.



Why Should You Attend?



Aseptic processing failures have led to some of the most severe FDA enforcement actions in recent years - including 483s, Warning Letters, and product recalls. This course is essential for anyone responsible for sterile product manufacturing, quality assurance, validation, or inspection readiness.



Attendees will learn how to mitigate risks through proper gowning, material transfer, environmental control, and process simulation. Emphasis will be placed on process validation strategies, cleanroom behavior, air handling systems, and microbial contamination control. Through practical examples and case studies, the training reinforces how to implement compliant, inspection-ready aseptic practices that ensure product quality and patient safety.



Who Should Attend

Quality Assurance Departments

Quality Control Departments

Manufacturing (Sterile/Parenteral) Departments

Operations Departments

Engineering Departments

Aseptic Manufacturing Supervisors

Regulatory Affairs Departments

Validation Engineers

Microbiologists

Sterility Assurance Professionals

Environmental Monitoring Technicians

Site Heads and Plant Directors

Compliance Departments

Key Topics Covered



Day 1



Fundamentals of Aseptic Processing

Definitions: aseptic vs sterile vs terminal sterilization

Regulatory requirements (FDA, EU Annex 1, WHO)

Cleanroom classification and facility design

Personnel training and gowning qualifications

Material and equipment flow

Critical utilities: HVAC, HEPA, compressed gas

Contamination control strategy

Environmental monitoring program (EM, alert/action levels, trending)

Cleanroom behavior and aseptic technique

Case studies of FDA 483s related to aseptic failures

Day 2



Validation and Ongoing Compliance

Process simulation/media fill validation

Qualification of personnel (initial and ongoing)

Cleanroom qualification and air pattern visualization

Process validation stages (PPQ) for aseptic products

Smoke studies: purpose and execution

Risk assessments (FMEA) in aseptic operations

Deviation handling and root cause analysis

CAPA for aseptic issues

Requalification and change management

Inspection readiness and responding to FDA findings

Speaker



Meredith Crabtree has over 30 years' experience in regulated industries, ranging from Blood, Plasma, Tissue, Laboratory, Pharma, Medical Device, Cosmetics, Supplements, and Animal Health. This includes manufacturing, packaging, labelling and distribution operations. Meredith is the owner of MLKC Consulting is s a Quality Consultant specializing in product label reviews, 3rd party inspections, Consent Decree and Recall support. She also performs regulatory assessments and Quality trainings.

