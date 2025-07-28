Columbus – Weekly report on share buyback

 | Source: Columbus A/S Columbus A/S

Company announcement no. 13/2025

Transactions in the period 21 July 2025 to 25 July 2025
On 30 June 2025, Columbus A/S announced a share buyback programme under which the company will repurchase shares for up to DKK 16m during the period from 30 June 2025 to 11 March 2026, both dates included, as outlined in company
announcement no. 8/2025.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buyback programme in the period 21 July 2025 to 25 July 2025:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement164,05610.461,716,758.50
21 July 202515,0009.81147,153.00
22 July 202518,0009.82176,679.00
23 July 202518,00010.08181,409.40
24 July 201515,00010.09151,306.50
25 July 202515,00010.14152,047.50
Total, 21 July 2025 to 25 July 202581,0009.98808,595.40
Total accumulated under the programme245,05610.312,525,353.90


With the transactions stated above, Columbus A/S holds a total of 245,056 own shares, corresponding to 0.19% of the Company’s share capital.

Ib Kunøe                        Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board                CEO & President



For further information, please contact:
CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00

Attachments


Attachments

SE_13_2025_Weekly_report_on_share_buyback Columbus - Share buyback transactions 21 July 2025 - 25 July 2025

Recommended Reading

  • July 21, 2025 03:21 ET | Source: Columbus A/S
    Columbus - Weekly report on share buyback

    Company announcement no.12/2025          July 21st, 2025Columbus A/S share buyback programme Company announcement Columbus – Weekly report on share buyback Transactions in the period 14 July 2025 to...

    Read More
    Columbus - Weekly report on share buyback
  • July 16, 2025 11:53 ET | Source: Columbus A/S
    Adjusted financial guidance for 2025

    Release no. 11/2025          July 16th, 2025Columbus adjusts financial guidance for 2025 Company announcement Adjusted financial guidance for 2025 Columbus A/S announces adjustment of the full-year...

    Read More
    Adjusted financial guidance for 2025