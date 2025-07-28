New EU GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) Annex 1: Compliant Aseptic Operations (3-Day Online Training Course: November 25-27, 2025)

Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New EU (European Union) GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) Annex 1: Compliant Aseptic Operations Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In August 2022, (14 years after its last publication), the long-awaited EU GMP guide Annex 1 was published and came into force on 25 August 2023.

Annex 1, which includes new expectations as well as detailing the existing requirements in the 2008 publication, has been aimed to be harmonized with other updated guides. The Annex 1 guide is a versatile document that outlines the various aspects of the aseptic process as well as personnel, facilities, equipment, production, and robust technologies. Maintaining a sterile production environment on an ongoing basis is critical in the production of sterile pharmaceuticals, and strict adherence to guidelines and relevant standards is required to minimize contamination risks and ensure product quality and safety. It is very important that the production equipment, the production environment, the production process, and the criteria to be met by personnel are clearly and comprehensibly evaluated in the main GMP documents.

During this training, all changes in Annex 1 will be evaluated, and the minimum requirements that aseptic operations must meet will be discussed and presented to the participants through examples.

This course will address all current aseptic process guidance and it will provide participants with the opportunity to refresh their knowledge. How to minimize the risks of quality risk management principles will be discussed and the basics of microbiology will be explained. Environmental monitoring, bioburden and sterility assurance will be evaluated through examples, and the terms of cleaning, disinfection, sanitation and decontamination will be explained.

In Annex 1, the principles of Contamination Control Strategy (CCS), which is one of the most important expectations, will be evaluated and guidance will be given on how to prepare a sample CCS. Examples of the expectations of the health authorities regarding sterilization and visual control will be presented, and the points to be considered in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC), Water, Steam, and Gas systems will be covered.

Clean room classification, Personal Air Lock (PAL), Material Air Lock (MAL) concepts, and critical aspects in Restricted Access Barrier Systems (RABS) and Isolator systems that are starting to replace clean rooms will be evaluated. In addition, robust production techniques such as Blow Fill Seal (BFS) and Form Fill Seal (FFS) will be emphasized. The inconveniences encountered due to the violation of the microbial rules that must be followed in sterile environments due to various reasons will be conveyed with sample applications.

Important aspects of critical aseptic process simulation operations, previously known as media fill, airflow visualization study, aseptic filling, and closure will be shared with the participants.

In the last part of the training, the expectations of the health authorities of quality assurance and aseptic operations will be included, and the expectations of regulatory authorities such as FDA, MHRA, TGA, WHO, PIC/S from aseptic operations and the new Annex 1 will be addressed, and the most common deviations will be evaluated with recommendations.

Benefits of Attending

Learn about the regulatory requirements of the revised Annex 1, its effects on aseptic production, terminal sterilization expectations and quality challenges

about the regulatory requirements of the revised Annex 1, its effects on aseptic production, terminal sterilization expectations and quality challenges Gain tips on how to overcome difficulties still experienced despite the enactment of Annex 1

tips on how to overcome difficulties still experienced despite the enactment of Annex 1 Have the opportunity to examine examples of experiences of colleagues and health authority inspectors in using Annex 1

the opportunity to examine examples of experiences of colleagues and health authority inspectors in using Annex 1 Examine solution proposals for the CCS

solution proposals for the CCS Hear recommendations on critical topics such as environmental monitoring, cleaning and disinfection, personnel and facility hygiene

recommendations on critical topics such as environmental monitoring, cleaning and disinfection, personnel and facility hygiene Gain knowledge of barrier separation technologies, alternative production techniques, and regulations for processing different sterile products

knowledge of barrier separation technologies, alternative production techniques, and regulations for processing different sterile products Have the opportunity to evaluate the integration of the automation applied in the production environment in terms of GMP

the opportunity to evaluate the integration of the automation applied in the production environment in terms of GMP Hear suggestions regarding the analysis of trends encountered in aseptic production

suggestions regarding the analysis of trends encountered in aseptic production Get an insight into the focus of health authority inspections in the future

In addition, under Annex 1 the qualification of aseptic production personnel, education and training requirements, and examples of personal skills they should have will be learned.

The expectations of the regulatory authorities and the questions that may be encountered in audits/inspections will also be discussed.

Certifications:

CPD: 18 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend?

Personnel in the following roles and departments:

Quality Assurance and Quality Control Validation

R&D

Audit

Regulatory

IT

Warehouse and supply chain

Engineering

Procurement

Health Authority Inspectors

Key Topics Covered

Day 1

Aseptic Processing Guidelines and Regulations

EU, PIC/S GMP Annex:1

FDA sterile drug products produced by aseptic processing - current Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)

WHO, MHRA, TGA, PMDA Guidelines

Aseptic Facility Design Principles

Facility types

Equipment impact on facility design

Process impact on facility design

System impact on facility design

Quality Assessment and Mitigation in Aseptic Operations

Sterility, probability, acceptability

Risk mitigation

Risk Management Application Examples

Failure Mode Effects Analysis (FMEA)

Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP)

Process Hazard Analysis (PHA)

Failure Tree Analysis (FTA)

Example: Sterile Product Filling and Finished Product

Microbiology Fundamentals

Microbiological culture media

Microbiology laboratory techniques

Objectionable microorganisms

Rapid microbiological methods

Microbiological challenges

Environmental Monitoring

Why is environmental monitoring (EM) performed?

Types of environmental monitoring

Precautions when conducting environmental monitoring

Trending of EM data

Example: Environmental monitoring investigation study

Bioburden Control & Sterility Assurance

Sterility testing

Bioburden determination

Workshop 1

A: How do you support GMP documentation for purchased disinfectants or sporicides?

B: What test methods do you use for efficacy testing? Do they align with regulatory expectations?

C: What do we mean when we talk about Continuous Improvement?

Day 2

Recap of Day Two

Cleaning, Disinfection, Sanitation, Decontamination

Example: Wiping mopping strategies

Example: Disinfectant qualification

Can CCS be Achieved via Cleaning and Disinfection?

Sterilization

What is the difference between sterilization and sanitization

Types of sterilization processes

Pre-Use Post Sterilization Integrity Testing (PUBSIT) issues

Example: How to validate the dry heat sterilization process?

Visual Inspection

Manual inspection

Semi-automated inspection

Automated inspection

Critical Utilities

Water systems

Pure steam

Process gases

HVAC

Cleanroom Design and Operation, Airlock Concept

Design specifications

Basic & concept design

Modular and flexible cleanrooms

Typical design mistakes

Airlock concept (PAL, MAL)

BFS, FFS

BFS equipment

Product design

Equipment design

Facility design

Qualification consideration

Product contamination

Example: Do you have a defect library?

High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters

Workshop 2

A: What happens if a positive culture results after processing the Biological Indicators (BI) in a validated steam sterilization cycle?

B: Data integrity considerations in the Bacterial Endotoxin Test

RABS & Isolator Technology

Isolators for Personnel and Environmental Protection

Closed RABS

Cytotoxic Drug Preparation Isolator

Aseptic Transfer Systems (Liquid/Solid)

Decontamination of Aseptically Operated Isolators

Monitoring of the Process Environment

Barrier System Flaws

Validation

Day 3

Contamination Control Strategy

CCS plan, do, check, act

Supplementary documents

Example: What type of documents should be included in a CCS?

Example: Methods for contamination detection

Microbial Contamination Investigation Errors

What is wrong thinking?

Extraordinary Environmental Monitoring

Case studies

How to Prevent Residue, Rouge and Fibers

Facility appearance

Residue, rogue, and rust remediation/prevention

How to manage the risk of reusables in the Aseptic Processing Area

Aseptic Process Simulation (APS)

What is an APS?

What is the purpose?

What are the limitations?

APS dos and don'ts

APS duration

APS interventions

APS incubation

APS Out of Specification (OOS) Investigation

Personnel Behaviour, Qualification, Aseptic Gowning Techniques

Why are personnel important?

Holistic Operator Behaviour and Qualification Program

Potential sources of particulates and gowning measures

Considerations when defining gowning

How to prepare a User Requirement Specification (URS) for aseptic garments

Fabric selection and qualification

Airflow Visualization in Aseptic Manufacturing

What is the purpose of the Airflow Visualization Process?

What do we need for a successful AF Visualization?

Smoke Generation Devices

Video recording - static and dynamic conditions

Documentation and data integrity

How to report an AF operation?

Sterile Product Filling, Stoppering, Sealing

Quality Assurance and Control for Aseptic Operations

Workshop 3

How to validate contamination control in Rapid Transfer Port Chambers

Regulatory Considerations for Aseptic Processing

Audit and inspection findings

