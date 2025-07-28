A Practical Approach to Veterinary Vaccine Development and Registration in the EU: 2-Day Online Training Course (November 6-7, 2025) with 12 CPD Hours

Gain practical guidance, with expert-led workshops focusing on legislation, data generation, and regulatory advice. Earn 12 CPD hours and a completion certificate.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A Practical Approach to Veterinary Vaccine Development and Registration in the EU (European Union) Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Demand for biologics in veterinary medicine is increasing. However, developing vaccines and successfully obtaining market authorisation brings its own complex and challenging issues.

This course has been designed to give practical advice and guidance on how to successfully develop a veterinary vaccine and achieve market approval in the EU, ensuring that participants gain a comprehensive insight into the necessary requirements.

The programme will take a step-by-step approach to the process and will include a workshop to help delegates gain a better understanding of the requirements in practice. There will be ample time for discussion throughout the two days with our expert faculty and fellow professionals.

Benefits of Attending

  • Recognise the key legislation and guidance and how to use this to plan an effective veterinary vaccine development
  • Understand what data you need to generate for your application and how to present this in your dossier
  • Gain an insight into the different routes to market and how to submit your dossier for market approval
  • Learn how and when to seek regulatory advice during development
  • Consider the implications of the ongoing review of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations

Certifications

  • CPD: 12 hours for your records
  • Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend

This event will be beneficial to all those working with veterinary vaccines from development to market approval.

The programme will be of particular interest to:

  • New entrants to registration departments
  • Veterinary medicinal product manufacturers
  • Registration managers
  • Research and development departments
  • Academics with an interest in commercialising opportunities
  • Personnel from micro/small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

Key Topics Covered

Day 1

A practical guide to the EU regulatory framework for veterinary vaccines

  • Regulatory bodies
  • Key legislation and guidance
  • Update on the legislation review

Meeting the requirements of the marketing authorisation dossier - part 2: quality

  • Legislation and guidance
  • Layout and content of the Part 2 dossier

Meeting the requirements of the marketing authorisation dossier - part 3: safety

  • Legislation and guidance
  • Data requirements for the demonstration of safety
  • Layout of the Part 3 dossier

Meeting the requirements of the marketing authorisation dossier - part 4: efficacy

  • Legislation and guidance
  • Data requirements for the demonstration of efficacy
  • Layout of the Part 4 dossier

Day 2

Using the summary of product characteristics (SmPC) as a tool for development

Planning a vaccine development - introduction and workshop

Workshop - groups report back and Q&A

Preparing the dossier submission

  • Marketing authorisation dossier - Part 1: Administrative documentation, DACS and benefit risk assessments and product information
  • Tips on dossier writing and e-submissions

European licensing procedures and regulatory strategy

  • Centralised procedure
  • Decentralised procedure
  • Mutual recognition procedure
  • Regulatory strategy

Seeking regulatory advice and development of novel vaccines

  • Meetings with regulators
  • Scientific advice
  • Innovation Task Force (ITF)

Procedures aimed at promoting innovation and vaccine availability

  • Minor use/minor species (MUMS) classification
  • Small/medium enterprise (SME) designation
  • EMA network strategy 2020

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hkyhsa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Animal Pharmaceuticals 
                            
                            
                                Animal Vaccine
                            
                            
                                Biologics for Veterinary
                            
                            
                                Veterinary Vaccine
                            
                            
                                Veterinary Vaccines
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading