Common Technical Document (CTD) 2-Day Online Training Course (November 24-25, 2025) - Master the Art of CMC Management

Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Common Technical Document Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This interactive two-day course will provide you with a clear and comprehensive understanding of the regulatory and technical requirements for CMC management of your full and generic application in major markets of the EU and USA. Furthermore, the course examines the requirements for global roll-out of the dossier to ROW regions including LATAM, ASEAN, MENA and CIS territories.

You will increase your ability to manage all aspects of the development of the CMC applications after two days of intensive lectures, group work and discussion sessions, covering everything you need to know about compiling the chemistry and pharmacy section of your generic dossier.

Skills you will gain include:

Effective compilation of the Common Technical Document (CTD) and critical review of documentation

Quality by design (QbD), critical attributes and developing new product using the CQA pyramid model

Compiling and submitting Module 3 (CTD) of your registration dossier

Identifying the extent of content expected by EU and US regulators

Achieving the quickest turnaround of your submission

Managing the pharmaceutical and quality aspects of your developments and registration dossier in Europe and the US

Ensuring right-first-time development

Meeting the legal framework and guidelines for the CMC/quality part of the dossier and links to GMP

Certification:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Senior analytical chemists

Formulation chemists

Technical services chemists

Registration staff (all levels)

Quality managers

Quality control directors

R&D project managers

Key Topics Covered

Day 1

What is the CTD?

Pharmaceutical medicine and documents

Introduction to CTD, ICH and eCTD

Introduction to data standards relevant to module 3 (incl. EMA SPOR, ISO-IDMP)

The importance of chemistry/manufacturing and controls (CMC)

Setting the scene for the module 3 deep-dive

Assessment of biologics and why the CMC section for these products is more extensive

A deep-dive in Module 3 - examining the content of all sections

Module 3.2 for the substances (32S)

Module 3.2 for the final products (32P)

Appendices and regional information in Module 3 (32A and 32R)

Additional data for generics in the US (ANDA tables)

Process validation deep-dive (S25 + P35)

Comparability across batches (ICH Q5E)

Quality-by-Design and Quality Target Product Profile (ICH Q8, Q9 and Q10)

Analytical method deep-dive (ICH Q2 and beyond)

Process analytical technology

Pharmaceutical quality system (ICH Q10)

Post-approval maintenance

What and why?

EU eCTD lifecycle management

US eCTD lifecycle management

Product lifecycle management (ICH Q12) and established conditions

Day 2

Potential scenario for Module 3

EDQM certificate of suitability of monographs of European pharmacopeia (CoS/CEP)

Active substance master file (ASMP)

US drug master files (DMFs)

Basic principles for eCTD authors (incl. focus on global dossier roll-out)

Separating content from contexts

Applying the right document granularity

Lean and structured authoring

Trends, developments and future outlook

Identification of medicinal products (IDMP)

FDA Knowledge-Aided-Structured-Assessment and Structured-Application (FDA-KASA)

FDA Pharmaceutical quality/Chemistry manufacturing and control (PQ/CMC) data elements

EMA Digital Application Dataset Integration (DADI) project

Accumulus synergy - global information exchange platform

Summary of Module 3 and what should stand out from the Quality Overall Summary (module 2)

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/98fwza

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.