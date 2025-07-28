Collagen Market Set to Surge to USD 7.4 Billion by 2030: What’s Powering the Growth?

Delray Beach, FL, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global collagen market is entering a transformative phase. According to a research report published by MarketsandMarkets "Collagen Market by Product Type, Applications (Nutritional Products, Food & Beverages Products, Pharmaceuticals Products, Cosmetics & Personal care Products, Textile), Source, Form, Type, Extraction Process and Region – Global Forecast to 2030”, the market was valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2030. This reflects a healthy CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

This upward trajectory is driven by rising consumer awareness of collagen’s multifunctional health benefits, aging populations looking for natural anti-aging solutions, and expanding use in beauty, wellness, and medical sectors. From functional foods and sports nutrition to pharmaceuticals and skincare, collagen is seeing growing demand across industries.

Growing Trend: Rise of Plant-Based Collagen in 2025

A key trend shaping the market in 2025 is the surging demand for plant-based and vegan-friendly collagen alternatives. With clean-label, cruelty-free, and sustainability-driven consumption becoming a lifestyle for many, especially in the beauty and wellness space, brands are responding with plant-sourced collagen products.

Innovative companies like Algenist (US) are leading the way by developing bio-engineered vegan collagen, opening new possibilities for consumers seeking alternatives to animal-derived sources. The demand for ethical and green products is expected to unlock new revenue streams and diversify product portfolios for manufacturers in the coming years.

Marine Collagen: The Fastest-Growing Source Segment

Among all collagen sources, marine collagen is witnessing the highest growth rate. Extracted from fish by-products, it aligns with circular economy principles by reducing waste. It is prized for its high bioavailability and nutritional composition—especially rich in Type I collagen that supports skin, hair, and joint health.

Marine collagen is also allergen-friendly and suitable for a wide range of dietary lifestyles, making it a go-to ingredient in supplements, beauty products, and medical applications. Ongoing R&D is enhancing its versatility and market presence, positioning it as a sustainable, high-performance alternative in the collagen industry.

Nutritional Products Segment: Driving Market Momentum

In 2022, nutritional products emerged as a key application segment in the collagen market, and this momentum is expected to carry forward through the decade. Consumers, particularly those over 35, are turning to collagen to support skin elasticity, joint health, and overall vitality.

Additionally, fitness enthusiasts and athletes are incorporating collagen into their routines for muscle recovery and injury prevention. Collagen’s adaptability—available in powders, capsules, beverages, and gummies—has made it a dietary staple. Its fusion into beauty-from-within supplements and functional foods reflects the convergence of health and aesthetics in modern lifestyles.

Regional Spotlight: The U.S. Leads North American Market

The United States is expected to retain its dominance in the North American collagen industry throughout the forecast period. Key drivers include an expanding pharmaceutical sector, rising incidence of chronic conditions like arthritis, and advancements in drug delivery systems where collagen plays a vital role.

The U.S. is also seeing increased adoption of collagen in wound care, dental health, and sports nutrition. With over one-third of adults classified as obese, collagen's role in weight management—being high in protein yet fat-free—positions it well in the market for nutritional and fortified convenience foods. The intersection of health, convenience, and functionality gives collagen a unique edge in the American consumer market.

Key Players Shaping the Collagen Ecosystem

Several global and regional players are actively contributing to the innovation and expansion of the collagen market. Notable collagen companies include:

Darling Ingredients (US)

Ashland (US)

Tessenderlo Group (Belgium)

Gelita AG (Germany)

Nitta Gelatin INC (Japan)

Titan Biotech (India)

These players are focusing on sustainability, product diversification, and R&D to cater to evolving consumer preferences and broaden their global footprint.

As consumers increasingly prioritize wellness, performance, and natural ingredients, collagen is emerging as a must-have component across multiple industries. From marine and plant-based innovations to medical-grade applications and functional food formulations, collagen’s future is both versatile and resilient. Brands that invest in cleaner sources, transparent labelling, and cutting-edge delivery formats are well-positioned to thrive in this expanding market.

