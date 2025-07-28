Understanding Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs): 1-Day Online Training Course (November 19, 2025) - Gain Insights Into Good Manufacturing Practices, Learn Effective Risk Management Strategies

Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Understanding Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) or drug substance is any substance or mixture of substances intended to be used in the manufacture of a medicinal product, which is intended to furnish pharmacological activity, or have another direct effect in the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease, or affect the structure and function of the body.

This course has been designed to provide attendees with a fundamental understanding of best practice and the regulatory environment applicable to active pharmaceutical ingredients in the pharmaceutical industry. It will cover key terminology, the EU and USA regulatory framework, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements including controls and validation, and consider Good Distribution Practice (GDP) and how to manage your supply chain. Practical exercises will form part of the course to aid the learning process.

This is an essential and valuable introduction to the manufacture of APIs.

Benefits of Attending

Gain a comprehensive overview of the API regulatory framework

a comprehensive overview of the API regulatory framework Enhance your understanding of the key terms used in API manufacture

your understanding of the key terms used in API manufacture Recognise how Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) apply to API synthesis

how Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) apply to API synthesis Understand the different approaches between small-molecule and large molecule processing

the different approaches between small-molecule and large molecule processing Learn how to manage the risk associated with your supply chain

Who Should Attend

New entrants to those individuals working in a GxP environment

Quality management manufacturing specialists

Regulatory compliance specialists

Pharmaceutical technical professionals

Pharmaceutical professionals looking to enhance their Continuous Professional Development (CPD)

Key Topics Covered

Day 1

Introduction to APIs

Terminology and acronyms

Globalisation

Introduction to the regulatory framework

Methods and equipment - Part 1

Chemical synthesis

Reactors

Isolation

Drying

Exercise: managing particle size

Methods and equipment - Part 2

Biological

Fermentation

Harvesting

Exercise: impurities

Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)

Requirements

Regulations

EU

FDA

Exercise: similarities and differences

GMP requirements (continued)

Pharmaceutical Quality System

Validation and Qualification

Outsourcing

Exercise: specialist or generalist

Supply chain considerations

Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD)

Good Distribution Practice (GDP) for APIs

Exercise risk mitigation

Day 2

Introduction and recap

Registration aspects of production and control

The registration process

The Common Technical Document (CTD)

Active substance/drug master files

Exercise: strategy

Laboratory controls

Good Quality Control Laboratory Practice (GQCLP)

Validation

Stability

Exercise: data Integrity

Process validation

Purpose of validation

General considerations

Exercise: critical attributes

Cleaning validation

Cleaning strategy

Key requirements

Residues

Exercise: purpose

API control packaging materials

What to consider

Data requirements

Extraction, interaction, migration and sorption

Toxicology

Exercise: environmental factors

Wrap up and Q&A

Speaker:



Paul Palmer

Paul R Palmer Ltd.



Paul R Palmer is a Director / Pharmaceutical Consultantanda practicing EU / UK Qualified Person.Hehas over 35 years experience in the pharmaceutical industry in the development, manufacture and supply of medicinal products and medical devices.



Throughout his career, Paul has intentionally taken on all opportunities as they arose in order to develop a broad range of knowledge with an in-depth detailed understanding of manufacturing, storage, distribution, research, computerised systems, as well as the facilities and services to support each.



People and systems have always been a core focus, how to ensure best use, optimise and enhance efficiency. He has a level of curiosity rarely displayed in people taking on the qualified person role in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Culture, behaviour and psychology are all significant influences on the systems and processes we implement, but are often ignored.



Paul studied psychology as part of his MSc in 1993 and has always enjoyed observing the world around him with a curiosity that is rarely satisfied.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wy7xfr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.