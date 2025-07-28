How to Interview During GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) Audits: 1-Day Online Training Course with 6 CPD Hours (November 10, 2025)

Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "How to Interview During GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) Audits Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ensuring compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) is crucial for the safety and effectiveness of products, particularly in the pharmaceutical industry. A GMP audit plays a key role in verifying that these standards are being met, and interviews are one of the most effective tools auditors can use. They provide auditors with the opportunity to uncover operational insights, assess individual performance, and ensure that companies adhere to GMP requirements on a deeper level than just reviewing documents.

While audits generally rely on methods like observing operations, examining records, and reviewing documentation, interviews add an extra layer of depth. Each auditor may have a different style, with some preferring to engage directly with employees, while others focus on paperwork. However, for a GMP audit to be comprehensive, it is essential to integrate interviews, observations, document reviews, and record checks to create a full understanding of GMP compliance.

Interviews are particularly valuable because they allow auditors to understand the practical realities of manufacturing beyond what's written in manuals. Discrepancies between documented procedures and actual practices may arise, and employees may reveal informal methods that deviate from the standard. With this training, you will learn how to identify these inconsistencies during interviews, empowering you, as the auditor, to make informed recommendations and ensure GMP standards are fully adhered to.

This course is part of our GxP training (Good x Practice) course collection, which features a variety of topic areas to ensure you comply with the most recent quality guidelines.

Benefits of attending:

Learn questioning techniques used to gather critical insights about processes, responsibilities, and compliance

Certifications:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend

This training would suit those in the following departments:

Quality Assurance

Quality Control

GMP Compliance

Auditing

IT

Regulatory Affairs

Engineering

Supply Chain

Key Topics Covered

The role of interviews in GMP audits

Why interviews are essential for a comprehensive GMP audit

How interviews complement document reviews and observations

Identifying gaps in documented processes through interviews

Interview techniques overview

Types of interviews (structured, semi-structured, unstructured)

Preparing for an interview: setting objectives and expectations

The importance of active listening and asking the right questions

Effective questioning techniques

Open vs. closed questions: when and how to use them

Probing techniques: digging deeper for useful information

Avoiding leading or biased questions

Encouraging honest and detailed responses

Building rapport and trust and observing non-verbal cues

Techniques for creating a comfortable environment for interviewees

The importance of empathy and active listening

Overcoming nervousness or resistance from interviewees

Handling difficult or defensive individuals

Recognising body language and facial expressions during interviews

How to interpret non-verbal cues to assess truthfulness or hesitation

Adapting interview techniques based on observed behaviours

Case study

Participants engage in a group discussion on common GMP audit interview challenges

Speaker



Mustafa Edik

Independent GMP Consultant and Auditor



After graduating as a Chemist from university, Mustafa began his 25 year plus career as a Laboratory Supervisor at Bayer, a German Pharmaceutical Company. After 15 years of working as a Quality Assurance Assistant Manager, Laboratory Supervisor, Pharmaceutical Quality Management Systems, and GMP Lead Auditor, he decided to continue his career as a Consultant. He has served the Turkish Atomic Energy Authority (TAEA) as Principal GMP Auditor and Consultant for 6 years. TAEA was audited by the Republic of Turkey Ministry of Health and granted GMP Certificate for 5 Radiopharmaceuticals. This success has won great acclaim from all health authorities and industry.



He has prepared and presented various training courses and workshops to more than 8000 individuals from 150 International and local Pharmaceutical, Medical Device, and Cosmetics companies on GMP, GDP and Pharmaceutical Quality Management Systems. He has taken part in several International Pharmaceutical Facility Establishment projects as GMP Consultant and has also set up various Quality Management Systems for Local Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Companies.



While he was the Vice President of Quality and Technical Operations at a Quality Academia Training and Consultancy firm, he acquired and converted it into a 100% Turkish Company. As the only IRCA Certificated Pharmaceutical Quality Management Systems and GMP Lead Auditor in Turkey, he currently conducts API, Excipient, Packaging Materials Suppliers and Manufacturers, Third Party Logistics Service Providers, Sterile and Non-Sterile Manufacturing Facilities Audits according to FDA, EMA, PIC /S, TMMDA, MHRA, TGA Health Canada, and WHO regulations and guidelines.



He finished his second university degree in Biopharmaceutical Sciences BSc (Hons) at Atlantic Technological University - Ireland. He is the author of chapter 6 of the book published by PDA named "Good Distribution Practices" and he is preparing his latest book on 'GMP Audits' which will be published by Taylor & Francis in 2023.



