EU Clinical Trial Regulation 536/2014: Overview and Implementation Experience Training Course (October 13-14, 2025) Highlighting Key Changes and Impacts

Gain critical insights into the EU Clinical Trial Regulation, active since January 2022, impacting global interventional trials. This course covers the harmonization of trial procedures, the Clinical Trial Information System (CTIS), and key regulatory requirements to ensure compliance and enhance operational efficiency.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EU (European Union) Clinical Trial Regulation 536/2014: Overview and Implementation Experience Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The CTR, which became applicable on 31st January 2022, is directly effective in all EU Member States and introduced the biggest change to the legal framework surrounding clinical trials since the Clinical Trials Directive was implemented. The CTR has already had a global impact as all interventional trials that take place even partially in an EU Member State need to comply with its regulatory requirements, at every stage of the trial life cycle.

This course will provide an essential understanding of the new Regulation and key associated implementing acts and other texts for carrying out clinical trials in the EU. It will provide an essential understanding to help with compliance with the new Regulation and key associated implementing acts and other texts for carrying out clinical trials in the EU. The programme will highlight the most important of these key requirements and how these have impacted so far on trials for biopharmaceutical companies, vendors and study sites since going live in 2022.

This will include explaining how the regulation has harmonised procedures for carrying out clinical trials across the EU and to simplify the clinical trial approval dossier by submission through a new clinical trial CTIS (Clinical Trial Information System).

Benefits of attending:

  • Gain an overview of the Clinical Trial Regulation and changes for trials in the EU
  • Understand the new Clinical Trials Information system (CTIS) and experience so far
  • Share experiences of implementing the Clinical Trials Regulation
  • Discuss the Clinical Trial Regulation implementation documents
  • Understand the EU clinical trial authorisation process and experience

Key topics to be covered include:

  • Clinical Trials Information System
  • Clinical trial authorisation process
  • Safety reporting
  • Requirements for managing investigational medicinal products
  • Clinical trials conducted on children
  • Regulatory inspection

Certifications:

  • CPD: 12 hours for your records
  • Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend

This event is ideal for anyone requiring an understanding and update on the EU Clinical Trials Regulation (536/2014). The course is relevant for those working in regulatory, clinical research, clinical operations, project management, pharmacovigilance, quality assurance (GCP auditors), vendor/CRO professionals, study sites and other professionals in pharmaceutical and biotechnology organisations conducting trials with drugs, biologics or combination products.

It will also be of interest to those departments who liaise with/support clinical trial personnel, and all other professionals who want to know more about this important new regulation.

Key Topics Covered

Day 1

Background to the EU Clinical Trial Regulation

  • The development of European clinical trial legislation
  • The framework of clinical trial regulations in Europe
  • Experience and challenges so far since Go Live

Overview of the key requirements and changes

  • Including:
    • Roles and responsibilities
    • Non-EU sponsors
    • Transparency
    • Co-sponsorship

Harmonisation templates

  • Investigator Curriculum Vitae
  • Declaration of interest template
  • Site suitability
  • Informed consent and patient recruitment procedure
  • Compensation for trial participants

Clinical Trial Regulatory Authorisation

  • The significant changes in clinical trial approval in the EU
  • The new clinical trial authorisation process
  • Substantial modifications
  • Notices
  • Requests for information
  • End of study reports

Day 2

The new CTIS (Clinical Trial Information System)

  • What is CTIS?
  • How to use CTIS
  • CTIS training
  • Transitioning to the regulation

Clinical Trial Ethical Approval and Informed Consent

  • Ethical approval considerations under the Regulation
  • Informed consent changes under the regulation

EU Clinical Trial Regulation Documents

  • Serious breaches
  • Risk-proportionate approaches in clinical trials
  • Summaries of clinical trial results for laypersons
  • Q&A document

Clinical Trials in Children

  • Considerations for running clinical trials on children
  • Assent and consent
  • Key differences and requirements for running clinical trials on children compared to adults

Manufacturing

  • GMP requirements
  • Key requirements for IMPs and auxiliary medicinal products
  • Labelling and packaging

Safety reporting

  • Adverse event reporting - requirements and definitions
  • Safety reporting requirements
  • Safety reporting including RSI (reference safety information)

Inspection preparation under the new regulation

  • GCP and GMP inspection guidelines
  • How to prepare for inspection in the EU under the new EU Clinical Trial Requirements
  • TMF guideline documentation considerations for inspection

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mco8m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Clinical Skills 
                            
                            
                                Clinical Trial Regulation
                            
                            
                                Clinical Trials
                            
                            
                                EU Clinical Trial Regulation
                            
                            
                                Informed Consent
                            
                            
                                Patient Recruitment
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading