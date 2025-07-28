U.S. Patent Practice Online Training Course (October 7-10, 2025): Unveils the Latest Court Decisions and Best Practices

Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Patent Practice Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The area of US patent practice can be complex and confusing. Are you up to date with the latest court decisions and best practice?
This highly interactive seminar will give you a comprehensive understanding of the US patent system and enable you to work more effectively with your US counterparts. It will highlight the important differences between US and European patent practice and provide you with the opportunity for in-depth discussions about prosecution practice and procedure throughout the course.
The programme covers important tactics to get the most out of your prosecution dollar, and provides lots of claim drafting tips to give your application a solid footing for US prosecution and enforcement.
This event will bring you right up to date on the latest legislative changes under the America Invents Act (AIA), as well as all the recent and pending US Supreme and other court decisions of importance. You will also get to grips with current happenings in the USPTO that could impact on your role.
Key topics covered:
- Legal framework
- Claim construction
- US patent prosecution practice and procedure
- The written description, enablement and best mode requirements
- Definiteness
- Statutory subject matter
- Novelty and prior art
- Obviousness
- Provisional and continuing applications
- Restriction practice and obviousness
- Type double patenting
- USPTO programs
- Patent Law Treaty implementation
- Duty of candor
- Infringement
- Patent litigation and damages
The balanced mix of theory, discussion and examples will give you a greater understanding of the cornerstones of US patent law and the main differences between US and EP patent practice.
Why you should attend
This is a fantastic opportunity to take full advantage of the open seminar environment that this event offers. With a high degree of interaction with the expert trainers, as well as other participants, this is a great forum for discussing your particular questions and concerns.
Offering a wide-ranging and detailed understanding, this seminar covers what every European patent practitioner should know about US patent practice.
By attending this course you will:
- Understand claims construction rules and guidelines in the USPTO
- Learn about the interplay of enablement and with written description
- Expand your knowledge on the effect of the AIA
- Get to grips with the latest on judicial interpretation
- Explore obviousness and type double patenting
- Examine inventorship, joint inventorship and derivation actions
- Clarify post issuance practice
- Consider infringement: direct, contributory, extraterritorial and exhaustion
- Master the doctrine of equivalents
- Get up to date with the latest in litigation, damages and remedies
Who Should Attend
This course will be of particular help and interest for:
- Corporate patent counsel
- Patent attorneys from corporate and private practice
- Intellectual property consultants
- Patent managers and engineers
- Company legal advisers
- All those involved with patent protection in the United States
Key Topics Covered
DAY ONE
Legal framework
- Statutes and rules
- Courts and agencies
- Requirements for patentability
Claim construction
- Phillips- broad multifaceted inquiry
- Claim construction rules and guidelines
- Claim construction in the USPTO
US patent prosecution - general flow of events
Written description
- 'Possession' of claimed invention
- Ariad- increased focus on what inventors actually did
- Written description guidelines
- Negative limitations
Enablement
- Wands factors - to show whether the amount of experimentation necessary would be 'undue'
- Interplay with written description requirement
Best mode
- Effect of the AIA
DAY TWO
Definiteness
- Nautilus- the 'reasonable certainty' standard
- USPTO practice
Means-plus-function claiming
Statutory subject matter
- Supreme Court jurisprudence
- USPTO guidance
- Court of Appeal
Utility
- Impossibility
- Judicial interpretation
Patent Law Treaty implementation
Novelty and prior art
- Anticipation
- Pre-AIA- 'first to invent'
- Post-AIA- 'first to file'
DAY THREE
Obviousness
- Graham and KSR
- USPT Opractice - prima facie obviousness
- USPT OKSR guidelines
- Method claims
Provisional applications
- Pre-AIAvs post-AIA
Continuing applications
- Continuations, divisionals, continuations-in-part
DAY FOUR
Restriction practice
- Restriction requirement
- Restriction vs Election of Species
- Rejoinder
Patent term and PTA
Obviousness - type double patenting
- Gilead cases
- Terminal disclaimers
USPTO programs
- Terminal disclaimers
Patent Law Treaty implementation
Obviousness - type double patenting (continued)
- Accelerated examination, track one, patent prosecution highway
- First action interview, after-final consideration, pre-appeal brief request for review pilot programs
Duty of candor
- Citation of references
- Inequitable conduct
Inventorship
- Conception
- Joint inventorship
- Interference practice
- Derivation actions
Post-issuance practice
- Re-examination and re-issue
- Inter partes review
- Post-grant review
- Covered business method review
- Supplemental examination
- Certificates of correction
Infringement
- Direct infringement
- Contributory infringement and inducement
- Extraterritorial infringement
- Exhaustion
Doctrine of equivalents
- Function/way/result test
- Festo- prosecution history estoppel
- Licensing
Willfulness
- Opinions
Declaratory judgment
- Burdens of proof
Patent litigation and damages
- Remedies
- Entire market value
- Injunctive relief
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fltgk2
