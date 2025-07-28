June 2025 Tariffs Sentiment Polls Strategic Intelligence Survey

Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Tariffs Sentiment Polls - June 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delves into the sentiment of the business community regarding tariffs, based on a comprehensive set of 14 polls.

Key Highlights

In the initial 100 days of his second term, President Donald Trump significantly altered the landscape of global trade by implementing a 10% global baseline and a "reciprocal" tariff framework, along with substantial tariffs on strategic sectors.

These actions have caused disruptions in global supply chains and substantial uncertainty for businesses worldwide. Additionally, consumer sentiment has weakened, evidenced by a drop to a near five-year low in the US as of April. The focus in July 2025 will be on the trade deals Trump's administration can negotiate and their implications on long-term tariff stabilization.

Reflecting results from the April and May 2025 Tariff Sentiment Polls, business sentiment toward tariffs remains predominantly negative, although a notable minority perceives potential opportunities arising from their enactment.

Scope

The analysis is drawn from 14 polls conducted across the Verdict and Business Trade Media International networks, targeting B2B audiences. While the polls remain active, this report examines responses gathered from April 10 to June 30, 2025, totaling 8,782 entries. The poll questions are divided into four key categories: concerns and challenges, business outlook, pricing, and investment and procurement.

