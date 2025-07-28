PTT Public Co Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2025 | Strategic Tech Initiatives, Partnerships, Investments, and ICT Budget Allocation

Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: PTT Public Co Ltd - 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides insights into the company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, and its investments.
PTT Public Company Limited (PTT Public) is a state-owned energy company that conducts integrated energy and related businesses in Thailand. PTT Public has two business groups: Hydrocarbon & Power Business and Non-Hydrocarbon Business. The Hydrocarbon & Power Business is further divided into Petroleum Exploration and Production Business (E&P), Gas Business, Power Business, and Downstream Business.
The Non-Hydrocarbon Business is further divided into Electric Vehicle (EV) Business, Logistics Business, and Life Science Business. PTT Public carries out petroleum exploration and production through PTT Exploration and Production Plc. (PTTEP). The Gas Business unit is engaged in procuring, wholesaling and retailing natural gas products. It also operates gas separation plants. The Power Business is engaged in providing reliable power supply and supporting PTT Public's decarbonization goals.
The Downstream Business is engaged in trading and refining oil and gas. Meanwhile, the EV Business is engaged in investing in EV charging infrastructure, the Logistics Business supports PTT Public's core operations, and the Life Science Business is engaged in several life science domains, including pharmaceuticals, food & nutrition, medical devices and diagnostics.
The report provides information and insights into PTT Publics's tech activities, including:
- Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.
- Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, and investments.
- Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.
- Details of estimated ICT budgets.
Key Topics Covered:
- PTT Public's Overview
- PTT Public's Digital Transformation Strategy
- PTT Public's Accelerators, Incubators, and other Innovation Programs
- PTT Public's Technology Focus
- PTT Public's Technology Initiatives
- PTT Public's Venture Arm: ExpresSo NB Company Limited
- PTT Public's Tech Investments
- PTT Public's Tech Ecosystem
- PTT Public's ICT Budget and Contracts
- PTT Public's Key Executives
- PTT Public's Thematic Scorecard
Companies Featured
- Beryl 8 Plus
- Microsoft Thailand
- Microsoft
- KBC Advanced Technology Pte Ltd
- METRON
- Cloudera
- LSEG Data & Analytics
- AI and Robotics Ventures Company
- Aerodyne
- Digital Creation
- Hana Electronics
- InkbitT
- ESS Inc.
