PTT Public Co Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2025 | Strategic Tech Initiatives, Partnerships, Investments, and ICT Budget Allocation

PTT Public Company Limited (PTT Public) is a state-owned energy company that conducts integrated energy and related businesses in Thailand. PTT Public has two business groups: Hydrocarbon & Power Business and Non-Hydrocarbon Business. The Hydrocarbon & Power Business is further divided into Petroleum Exploration and Production Business (E&P), Gas Business, Power Business, and Downstream Business.

The Non-Hydrocarbon Business is further divided into Electric Vehicle (EV) Business, Logistics Business, and Life Science Business. PTT Public carries out petroleum exploration and production through PTT Exploration and Production Plc. (PTTEP). The Gas Business unit is engaged in procuring, wholesaling and retailing natural gas products. It also operates gas separation plants. The Power Business is engaged in providing reliable power supply and supporting PTT Public's decarbonization goals.

The Downstream Business is engaged in trading and refining oil and gas. Meanwhile, the EV Business is engaged in investing in EV charging infrastructure, the Logistics Business supports PTT Public's core operations, and the Life Science Business is engaged in several life science domains, including pharmaceuticals, food & nutrition, medical devices and diagnostics.



The report provides information and insights into PTT Publics's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, and investments.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets.

Key Topics Covered:

PTT Public's Overview

PTT Public's Digital Transformation Strategy

PTT Public's Accelerators, Incubators, and other Innovation Programs

PTT Public's Technology Focus

PTT Public's Technology Initiatives

PTT Public's Venture Arm: ExpresSo NB Company Limited

PTT Public's Tech Investments

PTT Public's Tech Ecosystem

PTT Public's ICT Budget and Contracts

PTT Public's Key Executives

PTT Public's Thematic Scorecard

