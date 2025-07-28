The Business of the National Women's Soccer League 2025 | Highlights of the Nike Deal, Broadcast Partnerships, Kit Sponsorships, and Stadium Naming Rights

Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business of the National Women's Soccer League 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The main aims of this report is to highlight commercial landscape across NWSL. The report aims to break down the key commercial revenue streams for the league and its affiliated teams. It goes into detail on the key partnerships including its centralized rights with Nike, its four main US broadcasters, front-of-shirt rights, sleeve partnerships and stadium naming rights.



The "Business of the NWSL 2025" report is part of the the analyst's 'Business of' series of sport competition profiles. The report takes a deep dive into the premier competition for women's domestic soccer in the United States. The report explores the biggest rights across the league, specifically looking at the main media and sponsorship rights attached to the NWSL, as well the main sponsorship rights and annual values of the 14 competing teams. The report also looks at market viewership, profiles individual teams and offers social media following comparisons against teams, other American sports leagues and other soccer leagues.



The NWSL stands to generate $39.5 million from league sponsorship this season. Home market media rights worth $60 million across four main broadcaster deals. Team sponsorship in the league worth $66.46 million in 2025.



Overview of the media rights landscape. Global media and sponsor partners explored. Breakdown of the sponsorship deals including annual values. Individual team profiles. Team market comparison by sponsorship. Connected social media followers.

Soccer is a growing sport in the United States as the country build towards jointly hosting (with Canada and Mexico) the 2026 men's FIFA World Cup . The NWSL, alongside the WNBA (basketball) is the most popular women's sports leagues in the United States and has produced many of the best players in the world over the past decade.

