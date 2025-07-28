Business Process Applications Global Outlook Report 2025-2028 | Tech Innovation, Cloud Adoption, and Automation Needs Fuel Growth

Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Process Applications (2025): Global Outlook Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global business process applications market size was valued at $271.8 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



The global business process applications market research report provides an executive-level overview of the current business process applications market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028.

Published annually, the global business process applications market report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by product/service type and verticals across the large enterprise and micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) markets, as well as a review of key business process applications market trends as well as the technological developments that are shaping the business process applications landscape.



The global outlook report provides information and insights into global business process applications market

The primary finding from the analyst's view of revenue opportunities in the business process applications market through to 2028, highlighting the market size and growth by product/service, by region, by vertical and by size band.

The latest trends impacting the business process applications market.

The market drivers that will facilitate the growth of business process applications market.

The market challenges/inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of business process applications.

The overview of top ICT vendors in the business process applications market.

Key Highlights

The business process applications market is driven by a combination of technological advancements, the shift towards cloud services, the need for intelligent automation, process optimization, cybersecurity demands, and the desire for customizable solutions.

According to the analyst, business process applications would see majority share of its revenue come from vertical-specific and packaged applications segment over the forecast period. Revenue from vertical-specific and packaged applications reached $118.8 billion in 2023 and is set to grow up to $150.1 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

BFSI and manufacturing are the leading end-use vertical segment for business process applications, in terms of revenue contribution, and will remain so over the forecast period.

North America is the leading regional market with revenue estimated at $100.3 billion for 2023 and set to grow up to $135.5 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Scope

This outlook report analyses the current trends, drivers, and challenges impacting the business process applications market. The report outlines the evolution of business process applications, and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market. This report also presents the analyst's view of the revenue opportunities in the business process applications market through to 2028, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, and size band.

Reasons to Buy

This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive assessment of the business process applications market. It helps the reader to understand the business process applications market landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and challenges/inhibitors shaping the business process applications market.

The report is exhaustive and up-to-date providing market opportunity forecasts in the business process applications market from 2023 to 2028, spanning technology segments (software/application), six regions, 22 verticals, and two size bands.

The report provides an assessment of business process applications vendors.





Key Topics Covered:





Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market and Technology Trends

Market Growth Drivers

Market Growth Inhibitors/Challenges

Key Product/Services Market Snapshot

Key Regional Market Snapshot

Key Vertical Market Snapshot

Competitive Landscape

Appendix





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:





Microsoft

IBM

SAP

Oracle

Salesforce

Cognizant

OpenText

ServiceNow

HCL Technologies





