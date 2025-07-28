Retail and Apparel Customer Loyalty Strategic Intelligence Report 2025 | Retailers Leverage Generative AI, Seamless Payments, and Value Alignment to Build Loyalty in a Saturated Market

Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Customer Loyalty in Retail and Apparel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an overview of customer loyalty and its components, the leading companies, and the timeline of developments in customer loyalty. The report also details the relevant trends across technology, marcoeconomic, regulatory, and retail trends.
Customers are the foundation of any successful business, and retailers are no exception. If individuals are devoted to a retailer or brand, they will spend money, talk positively about the business, and return to make more purchases in the future. This is the definition of customer loyalty, and the difference between the success or failure of a retailer. However, building customer loyalty in an era of fierce competition in the retail sector is challenging.
Key Highlights
- Generative AI has seen huge advancements, with retailers using generative AI to create tailored content for consumers
- Retailers must provide easy payment methods, allowing for greater convenience and speed of the shopping journey
- Customer loyalty can be built by a consumer's values aligning with a brand's
- In apparel, building customer loyalty is crucial as the market is saturated with so many players offering similar products
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Players
- Thematic Briefing
- Trends
- Technology trends
- Macroeconomic trends
- Regulatory trends
- Retail trends
- Industry Analysis
- Use cases
- Timeline
- Value Chain
- Manufacturing and distribution
- Retail
- Customer relationship management
- Companies
- Public companies
- Private companies
- Sector Scorecard
- Glossary
