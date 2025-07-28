Kaldalón hf.: Routine Announcement Regarding Share Buybacks Pursuant to Buyback Program

In week 30 of 2025, Kaldalón hf. purchased 541,917 of its own shares for a total consideration of ISK 13,732,770 as detailed below:

Date Time Purchased Shares Share Price Purchase Price Own Shares after Transaction 21.7.2025 10:00 39,805 25 995,125 6,163,914 21.7.2025 10:23 2,000 25 50,000 6,165,914 21.7.2025 14:12 38,000 25 950,000 6,203,914 23.7.2025 12:02 451,692 25,4 11,472,977 6,655,606 23.7.2025 14:57 10,420 25,4 264,668 6,666,026 541,917 13,732,770

These transactions were carried out in accordance with the share buyback program announced by Kaldalón hf. on 30 June 2025 and published on the Nasdaq Iceland stock exchange. Under the terms of the program, the Company may repurchase up to a maximum of 15,000,000 shares, provided that the total consideration does not exceed ISK 350,000,000. The buyback program commenced on Tuesday, 1 July 2025, and will remain in effect until either of the aforementioned thresholds (volume or amount) is reached, but in any case no later than 31 December 2025.

Prior to these transactions, Kaldalón hf. held 6,124,109 of its own shares. Following the purchases, the company holds a total of 6,666,026 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.61% of the company’s total issued share capital.

To date, Kaldalón hf. has purchased a total of 6,666,026 own shares under the program, equivalent to 0.61% of issued share capital, for a total purchase price of ISK 164,393,257.

The buyback program is conducted in accordance with the Icelandic Companies Act No. 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, as incorporated into Icelandic law by Act No. 60/2021 on measures against market abuse, and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 which sets out technical standards for buyback programs.

For further information, please contact:

Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO

jon.gunnarsson@kaldalon.is