Asia-Pacific Steel Mining Industry Report 2025 | Market to Reach $1.08 Trillion by 2035 - Decarbonization Efforts Accelerate Production with EAF and Hydrogen-Based DRI Adoption

The Asia-Pacific mining steel industry market was valued at $677.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.31%, reaching $1.08 trillion by 2035

The mining steel sector in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expanding rapidly, supported by increased manufacturing production in China, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia, as well as significant urbanisation and infrastructure investment. Upstream increase in iron ore, coal, and metallurgical raw materials is being driven by the demand for steel-intensive projects, such as high-speed rail networks, smart city developments, and renewable energy installations. Steel producers are rushing to lower their carbon footprints at the same time. Production footprints are changing due to hydrogen-based direct reduced iron (DRI) processes, electric-arc furnaces (EAF) driven by expanding scrap sources, and renewable energy integration.

The expanding infrastructure, automotive, and construction industries are fuelling the APAC steel market's surge due to the region's fast urbanisation and industrialisation. Decarbonisation is being accelerated by the region's effort for greener steelmaking, which embraces electric-arc furnaces (EAF), hydrogen-based direct reduced iron (DRI), and renewable energy integration.

To fulfil demand, investments in supply chains for raw materials are increasing, from the transportation of iron ore in Australia to the procurement of coking coal in India. Cost competitiveness and emissions reductions are further improved by technological advancements in DRI process electrification and EAF efficiency. APAC is positioned to take the lead in low-carbon, energy-efficient steel and sustainable mining worldwide as governments and industry develop green-steel financing frameworks and roadmaps.



Operations are also being transformed by digitalisation and automation: IoT sensors and predictive maintenance platforms optimise mill throughput and reduce unexpected downtime, while AI-driven geology and mine-planning tools improve resource recovery. As miners and steel makers establish joint ventures to obtain feedstock, expedite logistics, and protect against commodity price volatility, regional supply-chain integration is becoming more and more integrated.

However, the industry continues to confront obstacles like as fluctuations in the price of raw materials, infrastructural shortages in developing nations, and stricter environmental, social, and governance (ESG) laws. The foundation for a more competitive and sustainable APAC mining-steel complex in the next ten years is being laid by governments through carbon-pricing schemes, low-emissions finance frameworks, and incentives for green-steel initiatives.

Product/Innovation Strategy: The APAC mining steel industry market is segmented based on various applications, production methodology, and end-products, which provides valuable insights. By end-use application segment includes transportation (automotive and other transportation), building, construction, and infrastructure, consumer goods and appliances, industrial equipment and manufacturing, packaging, and others. By production methodology, the market is categorized into a blast furnace-basic oxygen furnace (BF-BOF), direct reduced iron-electric arc furnace (DRI-EAF), and other emerging technologies. Lastly, the end products include carbon steel, alloy steel, stainless steel, high-strength steel, and others.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The APAC mining steel industry market has been growing. The market offers enormous opportunities for existing and emerging market players. Some of the strategies covered in this segment are mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships and collaborations, business expansions, and investments. The strategies preferred by companies to maintain and strengthen their market position primarily include product development.



Competitive Strategy: The key players in the APAC mining steel industry market analyzed and profiled in the study include professionals with expertise in the mining and steel industry. Additionally, a comprehensive competitive landscape such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations are expected to aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

APAC Mining Steel Industry Market Trends, Drivers and Challenges

Trends

Green-steel and decarbonization: Rapid uptake of electric-arc furnaces (EAFs) and hydrogen-based direct reduced iron (DRI) to lower CO? emissions.

Digitalization & automation: Deployment of AI-driven mine planning, IoT-enabled asset monitoring, and "smart mills" to boost operational efficiency.

Regional supply-chain integration: Closer coordination between iron-ore miners and steelmakers - especially in Australia, India, and Southeast Asia - to secure feedstock and stabilize costs.

EAF-scrap circularity: Growing scrap collection and recycling networks in urban APAC centers support more flexible, lower-capex EAF steel production.

Consolidation & M&A: Larger players acquiring upstream mining assets or downstream rolling mills to capture value across the value chain.

Drivers

Infrastructure & urbanization: Continued government spending on transport, housing, and utilities in India, ASEAN, and China fuels long-term steel demand.

Automotive & white-goods growth: Rising consumer incomes and electrification trends drive higher-quality steel consumption for EVs and appliances.

Policy incentives: Carbon-pricing schemes, tax rebates for low-carbon projects, and resource-nation mining royalties shape investment decisions.

Cost-efficiency pressures: Volatile coal and iron-ore prices push firms to adopt energy-efficient technologies and vertical integration.

Challenges

Raw-material volatility: Iron-ore, coking-coal, and natural-gas price swings erode margins and complicate long-term planning.

Regulatory & ESG scrutiny: Stricter environmental standards, community-land disputes, and lender ESG policies can delay projects and raise funding costs.

Infrastructure bottlenecks: Inadequate rail, port, and power in emerging APAC markets hamper mine-to-mill throughput.

Overcapacity risk: China's steel surplus and intermittent export restrictions create pricing uncertainty for regional producers.

Skill & safety gaps: Recruiting skilled technicians for automated operations and maintaining safety standards in remote mining sites remain persistent hurdles.

The companies that are profiled in the Asia-Pacific mining steel industry market have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts who have analyzed company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



Some of the prominent names in this market are:

NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION

China Ansteel Group Corporation Limited

China Jianlong Steel Industriai Co Ltd.

Tata Steel

JSW

JFE Steel Corporation

Shandong Lenser materials Co.,LTD.

HYUNDAI STEEL

Jindal Steel & Power Limited

SAIL

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 129 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $711.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $1085.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Market Dynamics Overview

Market Drivers

Urbanization and Infrastructure Growth

Public-Private Investments in Infrastructure

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Automation in Mining and Steel Production Processes

Increased Demand from Emerging Markets

Market Restraints

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Geopolitical and Trade Tensions

Market Opportunities

Growing Demand for Specialty Steel Products

Technological Innovation in Steelmaking

Supply Chain Overview

Value Chain Analysis

Key Iron Ore Producing Nations and Mining Capacity

Key Coking Coal Exporting Nations

Supply Chain Constraints

Impact of Geopolitical Issues on Steel Production

Pricing Analysis

Market Map (Stakeholder Mapping across Value Chain)

Steel Production Scenario

Production Capacity Outlook (2024-2034)

Regulatory Landscape

Stakeholder Analysis

Installed Capacity by Production Process (Blast Furnace-BOF and DRI-EAF)

Upcoming Projects and Capacity Additions (2025-2035)

Ongoing Investments

Scrap Recycling Market Overview

Emission Reduction Initiatives (Mining Steel Industry Transition)

Green-Steel Market Outlook

Market Size and Growth Forecast (2024-2034)

Impact of Green Steel on Conventional Steel Market

Challenges and Enablers for Green-Steel Adoption

Market Segmentation

End-Use Application

Transportation (Automotive and Other Transportation)

Building, Construction, and Infrastructure

Consumer Goods and Appliances

Industrial Equipment and Manufacturing

Packaging

Others

Production Methodology

Blast Furnace-Basic Oxygen Furnace (BF-BOF)

Direct Reduced Iron - Electric Arc Furnace (DRI-EAF)

Other Emerging Technologies

End Products

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Stainless Steel

High-Strength Steel

Others

