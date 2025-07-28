Artea Bank Invitation to 6M 2025 Financial Results webinar

AB Artea bankas (ROE1L) invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its Investors Webinar for H1 2025 Financial Results and highlights scheduled on 31 July, 2025 at 8:30 am (EEST). The presentation will be held online in English.

The webinar will be hosted by Vytautas Sinius, CEO, Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Investment Management Division and Tautvydas Mėdžius, Strategy Partner, who will discuss the bank’s financial results for the first half of 2025, recent developments, and will take questions from participants.

Please send your questions in advance to investors@artea.lt.

The Q2`25 and H1`25 results will be announced in advance on 30 July after trading hours.

How to join the webinar?

To join the webinar, please register via following link https://artea.zoomtv.lt. After successful registration You will be provided with the webinar link. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at Artea website.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt, +370 610 44447