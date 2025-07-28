U.S. Mobile Value Added Services Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 | AI-Driven Mobile Advertising Gains Traction Amid Growing Smartphone Media Consumption

Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Mobile Value Added Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution, By End Use (Consumers, Enterprises), By Vertical (BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Telecom & IT, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare), And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. mobile value added services market size was estimated at USD 223.39 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 532.13 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2025 to 2033.

The rollout of 5G across the U.S. significantly enhances the performance of mobile value-added services by enabling ultra-low latency, faster speeds, and greater device connectivity. This drives the adoption of advanced services such as real-time mobile gaming, AR/VR-based infotainment, and high-definition video streaming. U.S. telecom companies are actively leveraging 5G to introduce new VAS experiences, particularly targeting enterprise clients in sectors such as healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing. The high penetration of 5G-compatible devices is expected to further fuel demand for data-intensive VAS offerings.







Mobile financial services are rapidly gaining ground in the U.S. as consumers seek faster, contactless, and more secure ways to transact. Mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Wallet dominate the landscape, with increasing integration into retail, transit, and peer-to-peer payment ecosystems. Telecom providers are forming fintech partnerships to embed financial VAS into mobile platforms, especially targeting underserved and younger demographics. The growing comfort with digital payments post-COVID has made this one of the most promising growth areas within the U.S. mobile value added services industry.



In the U.S., mobile advertising continues to surge, driven by the shift of media consumption to smartphones and the growing effectiveness of AI-driven personalization. Advertisers use location-based services, behavioral analytics, and programmatic ad platforms to deliver more targeted and engaging ads. Telecom carriers are capitalizing on this by offering branded VAS bundles that include sponsored content, app promotions, and real-time marketing alerts. Evolving privacy regulations are driving U.S. companies to invest in consent-based data strategies to balance personalization and compliance, thereby driving the market's growth.



The U.S. market is witnessing strong demand for smart home VAS integrated with IoT, including remote control of appliances, home security, energy management, and health monitoring. Telecom operators are bundling these services with mobile and broadband plans, offering centralized control through mobile apps. Consumer interest in convenience, safety, and energy efficiency is pushing the adoption of such services, especially among homeowners. The expanding IoT ecosystem in the U.S. creates new opportunities for telecom companies through bundled and subscription-based VAS, thereby driving the growth of the market.



With the rise of hybrid and remote work models in the U.S., enterprises increasingly rely on mobile VAS for employee communication, collaboration, and data access. Services such as secure messaging, mobile CRM, video conferencing, and cloud integration are being adopted across industries, including finance, education, and healthcare. U.S. telecom providers are partnering with software vendors to deliver customized enterprise VAS that support productivity and compliance. This trend will continue as organizations prioritize flexibility, security, and mobile-first strategies in their digital transformation efforts.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $223.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $532.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered United States



Companies Featured

Google

Apple Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc

T-Mobile US, Inc.

OnMobile Global

Telenity

Comviva Technologies

U.S. Mobile Value Added Services Market Report Segmentation



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Short Messaging Service (SMS)

Mobile Email & IM

Mobile Money

Mobile Advertising

Location Based Services

Mobile Infotainment

Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Consumers

Enterprises

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Telecom & IT

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

Government

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/buy9h7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment