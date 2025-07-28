U.S. Hemodialysis Catheter Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 | Opportunities Expand with New Center Launches, FDA Approvals, and Technological Advancements

Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Hemodialysis Catheter Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Design (Single Lumen, Double Lumen,Triple Lumen), By Material, By Shape (Straight, Curved, Pre-Curved), By Component, By Usage, By Application, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. hemodialysis catheter market size was estimated at USD 408.14 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 741.41 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2033. The demand for hemodialysis catheters is increasing in the U.S.







Due to the rising prevalence of kidney disorders such as chronic kidney disease (CKD) and acute kidney injury (AKI), along with supportive government regulations and continuous technological advancements in catheter design and functionality. The rising burden of kidney disorders is a significant driver for the expansion of the U.S. hemodialysis catheters market.

According to the data published by the American Kidney Fund in June 2025, approximately 35.5 million Americans[ are affected by kidney disease, with around 815,000 living with kidney failure. This substantial disease burden, coupled with a growing number of patients requiring dialysis, is expected to significantly drive the demand for hemodialysis catheters across the U.S. in the coming years.



Furthermore, the widespread presence of dialysis centers across the U.S. and the high volume of hemodialysis procedures performed in these facilities are expected to boost demand for hemodialysis catheters significantly. This growing infrastructure ensures greater access to treatment and supports consistent utilization of catheters, reinforcing their essential role in renal care management nationwide.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $408.14 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $741.41 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered United States



Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Increasing Burden of Kidney Diseases

Rising Number of Dialysis

Introduction of Innovative and Advanced Hemodialysis Catheter

Growing Shift Towards Antimicrobial Products

Market Restraint Analysis

Recalls of Hemodialysis Catheter

Market Opportunity Analysis

Launches of Dialysis Center and Hospitals

FDA Approvals for Hemodialysis Catheters

Advancements in Technology

Market Challenge Analysis

Potential Complications and Risks Associated with Hemodialysis Catheter

U.S. Hemodialysis Catheter Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's

PESTEL Analysis

U.S. Hemodialysis Catheter Market Report Segmentation



Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Single Lumen

Double Lumen

Triple Lumen

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Polyurethane

Silicone

Shape Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Straight

Curved

Pre-Curved

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Catheters

Catheter Kit

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Long Term

Short Term

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI)

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Hospitals

Dialysis Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Home Healthcare

