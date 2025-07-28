Nova Minerals Advises Permitting for the West Susitna Access Road to the Estelle Project Site has been Submitted

Anchorage Alaska, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Minerals Limited (“Nova” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVA) (ASX: NVA) (FRA: QM3) ) is pleased to announced that the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA) has submitted its application to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the permitting of the West Susitna Access Road. The permitting process for the all-weather public and industrial road will occur in 2025-2026 and further strengthens Nova’s momentum as it advances the Estelle Project.

The proposed 78.5-mile long road will begin approximately 1.4 miles west of Alexander Creek and extend to the Whiskey Bravo airstrip and mineral exploration camp (Figure 1). Following the Skwentna River’s northern edge before crossing to its southern side, the route is designed to allow year-round public access to lands that are currently difficult to reach except by air or water.

As a company deeply committed to advancing responsible exploration and unlocking Alaska’s critical mineral potential, Nova Minerals sees this project as essential infrastructure for future development in the region. With this road in place, not only will essential logistics and access be significantly improved, but new opportunities are expected to also arise for Alaskan families, local businesses, and resource developers alike.

Highlights

The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA) has submitted its application to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the permitting of the West Susitna Access Road, which will occur in 2025/2026.

The West Susitna Access Road is a critical infrastructure project, consisting of a 78.5-mile all-weather road for both public and industrial use (Figure 1). It is intended to support the Estelle Project and the surrounding region and is expected to lower barriers to resource development, substantially reduce the cost of mining in the West Susitna region, and enhance local access and economic opportunities.

The road will connect to a separate road project being led by the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (ADOT&PF) that will extend 22-miles of new public and industry road surface west from the existing road system and will include a large bridge across the Susitna River.

The ADOT&PF project is scheduled to begin construction in late 2025 and to be fully constructed by 2026/2027.

Pursuant to Executive Order 14153, the Governor of Alaska has requested that the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works render "all assistance" required to obtain the necessary approvals for the project.

Pursuant to Executive Order 14241, the Governor has also requested that the project be deemed a “priority project” and placed on an expediated permitting schedule, as well as emergency approval pursuant to section 2 of Executive Order 14156, as the project is important to Alaska, the Nation, and the future of the Nation’s energy dominance and national security.

Nova CEO, Mr Christopher Gerteisen commented: “The West Susitna Access Road represents a critical step forward for the Mat-Su region, Alaska, and beyond. This transformative infrastructure project is expected to not only unlock significant economic opportunities by facilitating resource development, but also enhance local access and create jobs in the process. We are proud to support AIDEA and the state's ongoing efforts to build a stronger, more sustainable future through infrastructure development. The state’s commitment to expanding access to Alaska’s vast public lands aligns well with our shared vision for long-term economic growth and national security. We are excited to see the potential positive impact this project could have on both the local community and the state's broader economic landscape.”

West Susitna Road Welcomed by Government Officials and Local Stakeholders

Gov. Mike Dunleavy welcomed the advancement of the project, calling it a strategic move to boost economic development in the region: “AIDEA’s West Susitna Road holds significant value for Alaskans, especially local residents seeking better access to hunting, fishing, recreation, and potential opportunities in mining, processing, and manufacturing.”

Funding for the road is expected to follow a public-private partnership model similar to AIDEA’s Delong Mountain Transportation System, which supports the Red Dog Mine. That approach has previously yielded long-term economic gains through infrastructure that serves both public and private needs.

Support for the project spans political and community lines. Matanuska-Susitna Borough Mayor Edna DeVries called the road “a strategic investment in our region’s future,” emphasizing its potential to provide long-overdue access for families and businesses. “Reliable road access means a stronger local economy and more opportunities for recreation and responsible development,” DeVries said.

State lawmakers have also backed the project as a critical step in unlocking Alaska’s resource potential. “The West Susitna Access is an exciting opportunity not only to potentially unlock some of Alaska’s extraordinary resource potential, but to provide all Alaskans new access to the recreation and outdoor opportunities found in the West Su,” said Rep. Kevin McCabe.

Sen. Mike Shower highlighted the national security and economic benefits of increased access to minerals like copper, gold, and antimony. “Responsible resource development is critical for Alaska, the United States and our allies,” he said, noting the road’s potential role in supporting jobs and technology supply chains.

Public land access advocates have also weighed in. Rod Arno, public policy director for the Alaska Outdoor Council, said the group “remains in strong support of the state creating more overland access to public lands/waters for all Alaskans.” He added that resource roads have historically become gateways to outdoor recreation and that the council will monitor the project’s progress to ensure renewable resource protections remain strong.

Local business owners echoed that enthusiasm. Cindi Hermans, president of Friends of West Susitna and owner of the Skwentna Roadhouse, called the permit application a long-awaited milestone: “It has been a long time coming, and we are eager to see the positive impact it will have on our community and surrounding areas.”

Nova Minerals stands firmly behind the West Susitna Access Project and looks forward to working alongside stakeholders to realize the shared benefits this infrastructure will bring to all Alaskans.

The permit application marks a key regulatory step in the project’s development and begins a review process that includes federal agency input and opportunities for public comment. The project reflects Alaska’s constitutional mandate to develop state lands for maximum public benefit, balancing access, economic development, and conservation.

To see the full press release from AIDEA on the permit application please click the link below

https://www.aidea.org/Portals/0/PressReleases/AIDEA%20Press%20Release%2007-25-2025%20AIDEA%20Submits%20Permit%20Application%20for%20the%20West%20Susitna%20Access%20Project.pdf?ver=OmxeVXuP2Ai2WXwQ3nyhzg%3d%3d

Watch the AIDEA West Susitna Access video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WZRiDq8c9Os





Figure 1. Proposed route for the West Susitna Access Road. Source AIDEA.

