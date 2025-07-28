U.S. Androgenetic Alopecia Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Pelage Pharmaceuticals' PP405 Breakthrough a New Era in Alopecia Treatment

Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Androgenetic Alopecia Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Treatment (Pharmaceuticals, Devices), By Sales Channel (Prescriptions, OTC), By Gender, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. androgenetic alopecia market was valued at USD 979.1 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2030

The increasing incidence of Androgenic Alopecia (AGA) is driving market growth. Androgenetic alopecia, the most common form of hair loss, affects a significant portion of the population, with aging and genetic factors playing a role. As awareness about hair loss solutions rises, more individuals seek treatments, expanding the market. According to data published by the National Library of Medicine in July 2023, approximately 50 million men and 30 million women in the U.S. were affected by androgenetic alopecia (AGA).







Another factor is the advancement in treatment options. The market has witnessed the introduction of innovative therapies, such as topical solutions, oral medications, and minimally invasive procedures such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy and hair transplant surgeries. Pharmaceutical companies also invest in research and development to create more effective and convenient treatments, attracting a broader consumer base.



The approval of new drugs and the expansion of over-the-counter products further propel market growth. In June 2025, Pelage Pharmaceuticals announced positive Phase 2a trial results for PP405, a topical treatment targeting hair loss by reactivating dormant hair follicle stem cells. This advancement positions Pelage as a leader in regenerative medicine for androgenetic alopecia.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $979.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1420 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered United States



Competitive Landscape

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Cipla

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Hairmax International, LLC

Freedom Laser Therapy, Inc. (iRESTORE Hair Growth System)

Curallux, LLC

Apira Science, Inc. (iGROW Laser)

Theradome Inc. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants Company/Competition Categorization Vendor Landscape Key company heat map analysis, 2024 Company overview Financial performance Product benchmarking Strategic initiatives



U.S. Androgenetic Alopecia Market Report Segmentation



Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Pharmaceuticals

Devices

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Homecare Settings

Dermatology Clinics

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Prescriptions

OTC

Gender Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Male

Female

