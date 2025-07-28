United States Bakeware Market Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033 | Social Media and Cooking Shows Ignite Market Expansion

Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Bakeware Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Bakeware Market was worth US$ 889.4 million in 2024 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.37% from 2025 to 2033, reaching US$ 1.68 billion by 2033.

Home baking, the surge in demand for non-stick and eco-friendly bakeware, and the increased power of cook shows and social media are influencing the growth of the market. Durable, easy-to-clean, high-quality bakeware is in demand from consumers, spurring demand for silicone, ceramic, and stainless steel bakeware.





Bakeware has gained popularity because of the increased trend of home baking, which has been driven by social media influencers, television cooking shows, and the need for homemade, healthier versions of store-bought baked foods. The growth of home-based baking businesses and the pandemic-driven boom in baking as a hobby have also contributed to increased demand. Also, the easy availability of good quality and innovative bakeware products online has encouraged consumers to opt for a vast array of options, which is contributing to market growth in the nation.



Drivers of Growth in the United States Bakeware Market

Growing Trend of Home Baking



The growing trend of home baking has immensely increased the demand for bakeware in America. Social media, cooking shows, and influencers have prompted consumers to get baking, contributing to increased sales of baking trays, molds, and pans. Increased demand for homemade and healthier baked goods has also driven demand for non-stick and eco-friendly bakeware options, contributing to market growth. According to Packaged Facts' December 2022 National Online Consumer Survey, 31% of consumers say they bake at home often (at least once a week). Another 24% indicate that they bake frequently (once or twice a month), showing most consumers bake in their homes regularly.



Growth of E-Commerce and Internet Retail



Ease of online buying has revolutionized the bakeware market in America. Consumers now have access to a variety of bakeware items via e-commerce sites, taking advantage of favorable prices, comparisons, and delivery at home. The availability of direct-to-consumer brands and promotions by online retailers have also contributed to increased sales, and high-quality bakeware is now more affordable. Aug 2024, Pillsbury Baking, whose product line of shelf-stable products is made by Hometown Food Co., has launched two new product lines: Moist Supreme Creamy Cake Mixes and Stuffed Cookie Kits. Two flavors each are available in each product line. The Moist Supreme Creamy Cake Mixes come in almond and vanilla flavors, whereas the Stuffed Cookie Kits come in caramel-filled chocolate chip cookies and raspberry-filled chocolate cookies.



Innovation in Bakeware Materials and Design



Companies regularly bring to market innovative bakeware made from cutting-edge materials like silicone, ceramic, and stainless steel. Such materials provide increased durability, non-stickiness, and environmentally friendly features. Attributes such as heat-resistant finishes, multi-functional designs, and easy-to-clean surfaces have appealed to household and commercial consumers, propelling industry growth. July 2024, KitchenAid, a heritage baking brand of over 100 years, introduces a vibrant, licensed metal bakeware range. This long-lasting and fashionable bakeware helps home bakers produce great results.



United States Bakeware Market Challenges

High Competition due to Low-Cost Imports



The U.S. bakeware industry is subjected to strong competition from cheap imported goods, especially from China and other Asian nations. Such products are affordable but might sacrifice durability and quality to cost factors, which makes it challenging for local producers to compete against them while still achieving premium prices and product quality.



Changes in Raw Material Prices



Raw material costs like stainless steel, aluminum, and silicone heavily influence bakeware prices. Supply chain interruptions, increasing transportation rates, and inflation can cause the cost of materials to fluctuate, making it difficult for producers to remain profitable while providing competitively priced goods to consumers.

Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Revenue

Groupe SEB

Wilton Brands LLC

Newell Brands Inc.

Meyer Corporation U.S.

Emile Henry USA

Werhahn Group (ZWILLING- Staub)

USA Pan

Le Creuset

Nordic Ware

Caraway

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $889.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1680 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Bakeware Market



6. Market Share

6.1 By Product

6.2 By Material

6.3 By End-User

6.4 By Distribution channel

6.5 By Region



7. Product

7.1 Tins & Trays

7.2 Cups

7.3 Molds

7.4 Pans & Dishes

7.5 Rolling Pin

7.6 Others



8. Material

8.1 Stainless Steel

8.2 Aluminum

8.3 Stoneware

8.4 Carbon Steel

8.5 Glass

8.6 Others



9. End-User

9.1 Commercial

9.2 Household



10. Distribution Channel

10.1 Online

10.2 Offline



11. Region

11.1 East

11.2 West

11.3 North

11.4 South



12. Porter's Five Analysis

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3 Degree of Rivalry

12.4 Threat of New Entrants

12.5 Threat of Substitutes



13. SWOT Analysis

13.1 Strength

13.2 Weakness

13.3 Opportunity

13.4 Threat



14. Company Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oow8lz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment