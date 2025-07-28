U.S. 5G In Aviation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Pick Up in Government and Private Sector 5G Deployments Fuels Secure Communications

Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. 5G In Aviation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Communication Infrastructure, By Technology, By Connectivity Type (Air-to-Ground Communication, Ground-to-Ground Communication), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. 5G in aviation market size was estimated at USD 695.2 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.7% from 2025 to 2030

The market growth is primarily influenced by factors such as the growing emphasis on airspace modernization under Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) initiatives, increased demand for high-speed inflight connectivity on business jets, and the rising need for rapid network restoration in disaster-affected areas.







Government agencies and private aviation operators are increasingly deploying 5G systems to support secure communications and enhance operational efficiency. Also, the U.S. is witnessing significant interest in non-terrestrial 5G platforms, including low Earth orbit satellite integration and airborne relays for emergency and defense applications. However, stringent FAA airworthiness and spectrum certification processes continue to pose regulatory hurdles. The expanding need for resilient and secure communications by U.S. defense, homeland security, and emergency services presents a substantial growth opportunity for the market.



The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) modernization efforts are being accelerated by the urgent need to replace aging and unsustainable air traffic control (ATC) systems. According to a 2024 report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), 51 of the FAA's 138 operational systems were deemed unsustainable, with many over 30 years old and lacking spare parts or modern functionality. Following a national airspace shutdown in 2023 caused by a system outage, the FAA identified 17 critical systems as especially at risk.

While some modernization projects are underway, many are not expected to be completed for 10-13 years. To mitigate near-term risks and improve efficiency, the FAA is pushing forward with initiatives such as NextGen, which encourages the use of high-speed, low-latency 5G networks. These systems support airport surface operations, cockpit-to-ground communication, and real-time data exchange, positioning 5G as a key enabler in securing U.S. airspace safety and resilience in the short to medium term.



As the U.S. continues to be the largest business aviation market globally, there is a growing expectation from passengers for high-speed inflight connectivity, especially among corporate and VIP travelers. Business jets are increasingly being equipped with 5G-enabled air-to-ground communication platforms to meet this demand. In August 2024, Gogo Business Aviation partnered with Skyservice to develop 5G Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) for six business jet models. Supported by Gogo's expanding 5G infrastructure, including nine sites in Canada, this initiative underlines the industry's push toward delivering seamless, low-latency broadband access at cruising altitudes across North America.



The U.S. has witnessed an uptick in severe weather events such as hurricanes, wildfires, and major storms. These disasters often cripple terrestrial communication networks, disrupting coordination among emergency response teams. In this context, airborne 5G platforms are gaining traction as rapid deployment solutions for restoring connectivity.

Leveraging high-altitude aircraft equipped with 5G systems, agencies including FEMA and the Department of Defense (DoD) can quickly reestablish mobile networks in affected regions. These systems provide mission-critical data links for search and rescue, medical response, and logistics coordination. The relevance of this capability is increasingly recognized, leading to public-private collaborations to develop air-based 5G relays and emergency telecom frameworks.



Integrating 5G into U.S. aviation is significantly delayed due to stringent FAA airworthiness certifications and spectrum-related safety concerns, particularly regarding C-band usage near airports. In January 2022, the CEOs of major U.S. airlines, including American, Delta, and United, issued an urgent letter warning of a "catastrophic" aviation crisis if AT&T and Verizon launched 5G near major hubs. They stated that widebody aircraft could become unusable, potentially grounding tens of thousands of passengers.

Emirates and other international carriers canceled U.S. flights due to safety concerns with Boeing 777 altimeters. The FAA responded by restricting low-visibility landings at dozens of airports. Though telecoms delayed 5G rollouts near airports, these events underscore how unresolved technical risks and certification hurdles continue to disrupt deployment, limit market scaling, and prolong integration timelines.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $695.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3590 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.7% Regions Covered United States

Competitive Landscape



Gogo Business Aviation LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ericsson Inc.

Nokia of America Corporation (Nokia Corporation)

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

AT&T Inc.

OneWeb

Company Categorization Company Market Positioning Company Heat Map Analysis Company Profiles/Listing Participant's Overview Financial Performance Product Benchmarking Strategic Initiatives



U.S. 5G In Aviation Market Report Segmentation



Communication Infrastructure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Small Cells

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)

Radio Access Network (RAN)

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB)

Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communication (URLLC)

Massive Machine-Type Communication (mMTC)

Connectivity Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Air-to-Ground Communication

Ground-to-Ground Communication

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Aircraft

Airport

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z6xmln

