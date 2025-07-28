The 2025 Heilongjiang Business Conference kicked off in Mudanjiang

MUDANJIANG, China, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 19, the 2025 Heilongjiang Business Conference was inaugurated in Mudanjiang, Heilongjiang province, attracting more than 400 participants. With the theme of "Openness, Innovation, Synergy, and Integration: Pooling Strength in Mudanjiang to Build Momentum for High-quality Development," the event focused on hot topics such as technological innovation, cultural and tourism integration, and industrial upgrading. Stakeholders have worked together to build a new development pattern of "sharing resources, seizing opportunities, and marching forward," fueling the economic and social development of Mudanjiang and injecting impetus into Heilongjiang's growth.

At the opening ceremony, Leng Youbin, vice chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, president of the Loong General Chamber of Commerce, and chairman of Feihe, said in his speech that since the establishment of the Loong General Chamber of Commerce in 2022, the Heilongjiang Business Conference has been held in different cities every year, allowing Heilongjiang entrepreneurs to understand the changes in their hometowns, presenting opportunities, and promoting efficient resource matching. In the future, the Loong General Chamber of Commerce will further facilitate the cooperation and exchanges of global Heilongjiang businessmen.

Several activities were rolled out during the conference for government and enterprises to communicate and exchange, including the signing ceremony of investment projects, the Mudanjiang Bio-pharmaceutical Industry Development and Cooperation Conference, the "Gathering Talents for Innovation and Win-win Future" Roundtable, the Mudanjiang and Heilongjiang Enterprises Cooperation and Exchange Meeting, and the "Openness, Innovation, Synergy, and Integration" keynote speeches.

Mudanjiang, a hub city in southeastern Heilongjiang, enjoys an unparalleled location and runs 4 national first-class customs ports. Hailed as a "Top Tourist City of China," its tourism resources center on 7 aspects: lakes, forests, snow, border, folk customs, rare animals, and revolutionary legacies. Among its more than 450 scenic attractions, Jingpo Lake, China Snow Town, and Hengdaohezi Town are the most famous. Moving forward, the city will leverage the outcomes of the conference, adopt a pro-business mindset, and foster an enabling business environment so that enterprises can invest with confidence, start businesses with peace of mind, and develop comfortably.

Source: The 2025 Heilongjiang Business Conference