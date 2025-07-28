GREAT NECK, N.Y. , July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on October 8, 2025. The dividend will be paid on October 15, 2025.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
