Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

 | Source: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

GREAT NECK, N.Y. , July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on October 8, 2025. The dividend will be paid on October 15, 2025.

 

            











        

            

            
Contact Data


                
                
        



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading