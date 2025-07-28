Home Infusion Therapy Market Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033 | Rising Demand for Customized Home Infusion Services Fueled by Digital Health Integration and Smart Infusion Technologies

Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Infusion Therapy Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Home Infusion Therapy Market is expected to reach US$ 77.34 billion in 2033 from US$ 45.28 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.13% from 2025 to 2033. Increased prevalence of chronic illnesses, aging populations, technological developments in healthcare, a growing desire for at-home care, cost-effectiveness, and better patient outcomes from home-based therapies are the main factors propelling the market for home infusion therapy.





Home infusion therapy involves the administration of drugs, fluids, or nutrients directly into a patient's circulation through an intravenous (IV) line, often at home rather than in a hospital. This therapy is typically used for patients with chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, or infections, requiring long-term medicine, or those who need pain control or hydration. Although medical professionals frequently oversee the procedure, patients or caregivers may also receive training on how to deliver the treatment. Home infusion offers convenience, reduced healthcare costs, and improved patient comfort, allowing patients to receive critical care while staying in a familiar environment.

The market for home infusion therapy is growing internationally, with North America leading the way because of the region's sophisticated infrastructure, advantageous reimbursement rules, and high demand for at-home healthcare services. Due to aging populations and a rise in chronic illnesses, Europe is also experiencing notable increase. Growing patient awareness, increased healthcare costs, and better access to healthcare are driving the Asia Pacific region's rapid development. Although adoption is slower in Latin America and the Middle East, these regions are making slow but steady improvement.



Receiving care at home rather than a healthcare facility or other care venues has become a cost-effective choice for people. It has lowered hospital expenses, which is a major factor in increasing the demand for this treatment worldwide. To lower the overall expenses of hospitalization and treatment, a number of government initiatives are being put into place to encourage patients to get care at home. Other significant factors that are expected to drive the market include the growing advancements in infusion healing devices intended for home use and the increase in patient preference for homecare, particularly for infusion treatment.

Growth Drivers for the Home Infusion Therapy Market

Increasing Need for Customized Infusion Services



As more patients need sophisticated therapies for long-term illnesses, the demand for specialized infusion services has increased. Additionally, by offering customized therapy in a home environment, these services lessen the need for hospital stays. Additionally, by enhancing patient comfort and treatment results, this individualized approach aids in the efficient management of chronic illnesses.

For example, in February 2024, Dynamic Access introduced Dynamic Infusion, a specialty home infusion nursing service that treats patients with long-term illnesses such as multiple sclerosis and autoimmune disorders. Additionally, they improved patient care by collaborating with more than 35 specialty pharmacies to provide more than 10,000 home visits per year in nine states.



Combining Digital Health Resources



The integration of digital tools in home infusion therapy is enabling better patient monitoring and real-time data sharing between healthcare providers and patients. Additionally, by providing information about therapy progress, these systems improve remote care management by increasing adherence and enabling treatment plan modifications while reducing the need for in-person consultations.

In May 2024, for example, Moog was awarded U.S. The CURLIN 8000 ambulatory infusion system, made especially for home infusion therapy, has received FDA approval. This technology enables precise multi-therapy infusions and intuitive user interfaces and connects with CURLIN RxManager, boosting safety and control for home care pharmacists and patients.



Growing Use of Cutting-Edge Infusion Technology



Technological innovations are increasing home infusion therapy by offering smart infusion pumps and safety software that improve precision, safety, and efficiency. On the other hand, these advancements simplify patient home-based care and lessen the strain on caregivers by lowering medication errors, improving monitoring, and facilitating seamless integration with digital systems.

For instance, in April 2024, Baxter received U.S. FDA approval for its Dose IQ Safety Software and Novum IQ big volume infusion pump, which improves home infusion therapy by providing integrated smart pump solutions. By addressing issues with clinician workload and promoting connected care, this advancement improves patient safety and efficiency.



Challenges in the Home Infusion Therapy Market

Homecare's Limited Reimbursement Will Limit Market Growth



The lack of reimbursement policies in many developing countries is one of the main challenges likely to impede market expansion. The reimbursement rates for home infusion therapy vary based on the indication and the type of therapy administered. Compared to other countries with a well-established system of reimbursement, rising countries like China and India have higher out-of-pocket healthcare costs. The fact that these nations lack payment regulations for home care settings exacerbates the situation even more.



In developing nations, this has limited the number of patients receiving home infusion therapy. The adoption of these services is anticipated to be constrained by this, as well as a shortage of qualified medical workers, a small number of public and private house infusion providers in developing nations, and other limited resources.



Regulatory Compliance



Complex and regionally specific rules make regulatory and compliance challenges in the home infusion treatment business difficult. Strict guidelines for pharmaceutical administration, patient safety, and insurance reimbursement must be followed by providers. It might be challenging to provide regular, high-quality care at home while making sure that these laws are followed. The intricacy of legal and regulatory frameworks frequently makes it difficult for consumers and providers to obtain home infusion therapy services.



Key Players Analysis: Overview, Key Players, Product Portfolio, Recent Development & Strategies, Revenue Analysis

Pfizer Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

Terumo Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Baxter International Inc.

ICU Medical

Eli Lilly and Company

