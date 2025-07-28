US Kids Food and Beverage Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Conagra, PepsiCo, Kellogg, Campbell Soup, General Mills, Nestle, Lifeway Foods, The Hershey Company

Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Kids Food and Beverage Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Kids Food and Beverage Market is expected to reach US$ 100.16 billion by 2033 from US$ 57.02 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.46% from 2025 to 2033

Increased health consciousness, the desire for healthier and organic products, new product offers, increased parental concerns about childhood obesity, and the impact of social media marketing are the factors propelling the U.S. kids' food and beverage market.





The term "kids' food and drinks" refers to the specific category of food and drink products made, manufactured, and marketed specifically for children. These products cater to the dietary needs, tastes, and growth stages of children, typically from birth through adolescence. Nutrient composition, serving size, texture, and child-friendly flavor profiles are all thoroughly considered when developing food and beverage products for children. To support children's development and well-being, they are regularly supplemented with essential vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients. Baby food, infant formula, cereals, snacks, beverages, dairy items, and frozen meals are only a few of the numerous items that come under this banner.



Increased consumer knowledge of healthier, more nutritious foods and beverages for children is propelling the growth of the kids' food and beverage market in the US. Organic, low-calorie, and allergy-free products are increasingly in demand among parents. New product categories like functional foods and plant-based snacks are gaining popularity. Kids' food choices are largely driven by social media and celebrity influence. Convenience and ready-to-eat meal solutions also cater to busy households, which drives market growth.



Growth Drivers for the United States Kids Food and Beverage Market

Health-Conscious Parenting



Parents are becoming increasingly concerned with the health of their children since, as of 2023, 1 in 5 United States children are obese, and this rate is increasing each year. Due to this, there is a greater demand for healthy, well-balanced food and snacks. Organic, non-GMO, low-sugar, and functional foods with added vitamins and minerals are what parents are opting for.

Natural and minimally processed snack alternatives are becoming more popular as options to conventional snacks. This is further driven by growing awareness about childhood obesity and its long-term effects. Thus, companies are finding new solutions to meet these health-conscious buyers by offering healthier and more helpful products to children.



Product Innovation



Product innovation is an important growth stimulant in the U.S. children's food and beverage industry, with brands continuously shifting to respond to parents' evolving preferences and children's changing health needs. Companies are introducing an array of innovative, practical products, including fortified drinks, plant-based foods, and protein-rich foods.

Else Nutrition revealed the launch of their children's shakes in December 2023, looking to partner with large retailers in order to make them available on their websites starting January 2024. These two-flavored shakes fill the growing need for nutrient-rich solutions since they contain approximately 25 vitamins and minerals.



In addition, parents are looking for plant-based, milk-free versions as the beverage market for items that are not solely milk-based expands. This shift reflects a broader trend toward healthier, more diverse products prioritizing convenience, flavor, and nutrition, which is fueling the market's continued expansion for children's food and beverages.



Social Media and Celebrity Influence



Social media and celebrity endorsement are among the key growth drivers in the U.S. children's food and beverage sector. Trends, celebrity endorsements, influencers, and online content creators drive kids and teenagers' product preferences. Healthy eating advocate Michelle Obama introduced PLEZi in May 2023, a platform providing children with greater access to healthy food and drinks.

Her participation has also raised the profile of the value of nutrition, particularly in the face of growing childhood obesity. The publicity for such campaigns on social media sites makes them more accessible, allowing brands to engage with healthy parents and children easily.



Additionally, children are also pushed to experiment with new, nutritious foods by the increasing trend of social media campaigns on healthy eating, creating more demand for innovative, health-oriented products.



Challenges in the United States Kids Food and Beverage Market

Health and Regulatory Pressure



The U.S. kids' food and beverage market faces a number of challenges, including increased government regulations on marketing unhealthy products to children, stricter regulations on marketing unhealthy products to children, and mandates for healthier ingredients and clearer labeling. Brands must adjust by reformulating their products to meet these standards, which can be expensive, and increased scrutiny from health advocates who push them to strike a balance between nutritional integrity and profitability.



Price Sensitivity



As families search for cost-effective alternatives, brands must strike a balance between affordability and quality to remain competitive, while also addressing concerns about health-conscious choices for children's diets. Price sensitivity is a major challenge in the U.S. kids' food and beverage market, as parents frequently seek affordable options while prioritizing nutritional value and taste. Rising costs of raw ingredients and production may result in higher prices, making it harder to attract budget-conscious consumers.



United States Kids Food and Beverage Overview by States



State-by-state variations in regional tastes, economic levels, and health trends impact the food and beverage industry for children in the United States. Higher-income states might prioritize high-end, organic products, while other states concentrate on more reasonably priced, kid-friendly products.

Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Development & Strategies, Revenue Analysis

Conagra Brands Inc

PepsiCo Inc.

The Kellogg Company

Campbell Soup Company

General Mills Inc

Nestle S.A.

Lifeway Foods Inc

The Hershey Company

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $57.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $100.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenge



5. United States Kids Food and Beverage Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product Category

6.2 By Product

6.3 By States



7. Product Category

7.1 Beverage

7.2 Cereal

7.3 Dairy Products

7.4 Frozen Foods

7.5 Meals, Shelf-Stable

7.6 Snacks, Salty and Sweet

7.7 Others



8. Product

8.1 Juice/Fruit Drink, Aseptic (Boxes and Pouches)

8.2 Juice/Fruit Drink, Other (Bottles, Cans, Cartons etc.)

8.3 Cheese

8.4 Yogurt (Cups,Tubes etc.)

8.5 Yogurt (Drinks/Dairy based Smoothies)

8.6 Ice Cream/ Novelties

8.7 Chips/Crackers

8.8 Fruit Chews/Gummies

8.9 Others



9. States

9.1 California

9.2 Texas

9.3 New York

9.4 Florida

9.5 Illinois

9.6 Pennsylvania

9.7 Ohio

9.8 Georgia

9.9 New Jersey

9.10 Washington

9.11 North Carolina

9.12 Massachusetts

9.13 Virginia

9.14 Michigan

9.15 Maryland

9.16 Colorado

9.17 Tennessee

9.18 Indiana

9.19 Arizona

9.20 Minnesota

9.21 Wisconsin

9.22 Missouri

9.23 Connecticut

9.24 South Carolina

9.25 Oregon

9.26 Louisiana

9.27 Alabama

9.28 Kentucky

9.29 Rest of United States



10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Rivalry

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes



11. SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strength

11.2 Weakness

11.3 Opportunity

11.4 Threat

12. Key Players Analysis

