3 E Network Technology Group Limited Announces Use from First Tranche Private Offering Proceeds to Purchase Bitcoin and Advance Web 3.0 Strategy

Hong Kong, China, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 E Network Technology Group Limited (Nasdaq: MASK) (the “Company” or “3e Network”), a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider, today announced that it has completed the first tranche of its previously disclosed three-tranche private offering (the “Offering”), announced on June 9, 2025, and intends to use part of the proceeds to purchase Bitcoin. This strategic move aims to build the Company’s cryptocurrency reserves and support its growth initiatives in the Web 3.0 era.

The Offering involves the issuance of up to $7.4 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured convertible notes (the “Notes”) and accompanying warrants (the “Warrants”) in three tranches to an institutional investor. The first tranche, consisting of $2.2 million in principal amount of Notes and related Warrants, was issued in two installments and closed on July 8, 2025.

3 E Network Technology Group Limited is a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider. Through its two subsidiaries, Guangzhou 3e Network technology company limited (PRC) and 3E Network technology company limited (Hong Kong), the Company began by offering integrated software and hardware solutions for the property management and exhibition services spaces. Over time, 3 E Network expanded its software solutions offerings to serve a variety of sectors, including food establishments, real estate, exhibition and conferencing, and clean energy utilities. The Company’s business comprises two main portfolios: the software development portfolio and the exhibition and conference portfolio. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at http://ir.3etech.cn.

Email: ird@3ekeji.cn