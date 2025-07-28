Almaden Provides Update on Arbitration Procedure with Mexico

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almaden Minerals Ltd. (“Almaden” or “the Company”; TSX: AMM; OTCQB: AAUAF) provides an update to the international arbitration proceedings (the “Claim”) under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (“CPTPP”) with the United Mexican States (“Mexico”).

Almaden is pursuing the Claim together with Almadex Minerals Ltd. (“Almadex”), on behalf of themselves and their Mexican subsidiaries (the “Claimants”). Prior to the illegal acts of Mexico which resulted in the complete loss of the investment, Almaden held 100% of the Ixtaca precious metals project in Mexico (the “Project”), while Almadex held a 2.0% NSR royalty on the Project.

As reported on July 7, 2025, after the Claimants filed their Memorial document, Mexico filed a request for the arbitration panel (the “Panel”) to establish a separate phase of the proceedings (“Bifurcation”) to consider certain jurisdictional objections.

Almaden is pleased to report that the Panel has rejected Mexico’s request to consider these jurisdictional objections separately from the merits of the case.

As noted in the press release of July 7, 2025, the Claimants consider the arguments underpinning Mexico’s Bifurcation request to be fundamentally flawed and disingenuous, motivated by its desire to defer Mexico’s Counter-Memorial and its responses to the Claimants’ claims, and to delay the resolution of the proceedings.

With this Bifurcation request now rejected in full, Almaden expects to be able to share an update on the arbitration calendar in Q4.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“J. Duane Poliquin”

J. Duane Poliquin

Chair

Almaden Minerals Ltd.

