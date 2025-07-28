INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (“Barnes & Noble” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BNED) complied with federal securities laws. On July 18, 2025, Barnes & Noble disclosed that it was unable to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 3, 2025 within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense, and that “management believes that the Company may have a potential overstatement of up to $23.0 million in the aggregate to its accounts receivable balance as of its May 3, 2025 fiscal year-end.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

