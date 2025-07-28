The U.S. Has the Minerals. Now It Has the Mechanism.

Washington, D.C., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What If America’s Tech Dominance Doesn’t Come from Silicon Valley… But from Underneath Nevada?

Most assume that the next leap in American innovation will be driven by Big Tech breakthroughs.

But in his latest presentation, Jim Rickards—a former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and Treasury— uncovers a more grounded truth: what we build in the future depends on what we extract today.

“This story is not about real estate… the government retained the most valuable part”

“These seemingly obscure minerals… they’re the building blocks of everything from NVIDIA chips to advanced military weapons”

The Hardware Beneath the Hype

Behind every AI model, EV fleet, missile defense system, or 5G network lies a matrix of rare and critical elements. According to Rickards and public data, here’s what’s powering today’s tech:

Semiconductors : Silicon, gallium, germanium, copper



AI data centers : Cobalt, aluminum, neodymium magnets



Electric vehicles : Lithium, nickel, graphite, manganese



Military applications: Dysprosium, tantalum, beryllium



The 19th-Century Blueprint Still on the Books

Rickards points to an overlooked provision in Title 30 of U.S. law —once used by prospectors to claim federal land, often rich with mineral deposits.

“Back then, anyone could make a claim… pay $2 to $5 per acre… and do a minimal amount of work”.

According to Rickards, this framework could quietly reemerge—to secure the raw inputs for America’s high-tech future.

Pentagon Eyes Domestic Supply Chains

What was once a legal footnote has now caught the attention of national defense leaders.

Recent activity includes:

DPA-funded projects to support rare earths and battery mineral extraction



Public-private collaborations to reduce dependency on China for critical components



Use of AI-powered geological mapping to locate domestic reserves





Rickards adds:

“We have truly massive mineral wealth here… We know where it is. And how to get it”.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, White House, and Treasury. He’s played key roles in major global events—including financial crises and national security strategy—and now serves as editor of Strategic Intelligence, a research service focused on global economics, defense, and emerging policy.