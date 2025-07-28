BCB Bancorp, Inc. Earns $3.6 Million in Second Quarter 2025; Reports $0.18 EPS and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share

BAYONNE, N.J., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $8.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, and net income of $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2024. Earnings per diluted share for the second quarter was $0.18 compared to a loss of ($0.51) per diluted share in the preceding quarter and $0.14 in the second quarter of 2024.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 25, 2025 to common shareholders of record on August 11, 2025.

“We are pleased with the quarterly results that demonstrate that the core profitability of our Company continues to trend in a positive direction. The quarter was characterized by meaningful net interest margin expansion that was driven by the continued optimization of our balance sheet profile,” Michael Shriner, President and Chief Executive Officer of BCB Bank, explained.

“As disclosed previously, we are aggressively addressing our asset quality challenges and remained disciplined in booking loan loss provisioning expenses that supported our loan loss reserves for the second quarter. While credit actions during this year have depressed our short-term profitability, the medium to long-term outlook for the Bank remains positive,” added Mr. Shriner.

Executive Summary

Total deposits were $2.662 billion at June 30, 2025 compared to $2.687 billion at March 31, 2025.

Net interest margin was 2.80 percent for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 2.59 percent for the first quarter of 2025, and 2.60 percent for the second quarter of 2024. Total yield on interest-earning assets was 5.24 percent for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 5.20 percent for the first quarter of 2025, and 5.43 percent for the second quarter of 2024. Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 17 basis points to 3.16 percent for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.33 percent for the first quarter of 2025, and decreased 40 basis points from 3.56 percent for the second quarter of 2024.

The efficiency ratio for the second quarter was 60.6 percent compared to 61.6 percent in the prior quarter, and 68.6 percent in the second quarter of 2024.

The annualized return on average assets ratio for the second quarter was 0.42 percent, compared to (0.95) percent in the prior quarter, and 0.30 percent in the second quarter of 2024.

The annualized return on average equity ratio for the second quarter was 4.6 percent, compared to (10.4) percent in the prior quarter, and 3.5 percent in the second quarter of 2024.

The provision for credit losses was $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $20.8 million for the first quarter of 2025. In the second quarter of 2024, the Bank recorded a provision of $2.4 million.

The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) as a percentage of non-accrual loans was 49.8 percent at June 30, 2025 compared to 51.6 percent for the prior quarter-end and 108.6 percent at June 30, 2024. Total non-accrual loans were $101.8 million at June 30, 2025, $99.8 million at March 31, 2025 and $32.4 million at June 30, 2024.

Total loans receivable, net of the allowance for credit losses, of $2.860 billion at June 30, 2025, decreased from $3.162 billion at June 30, 2024.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets decreased by $218.7 million, or 6.1 percent, to $3.380 billion at June 30, 2025, from $3.599 billion at December 31, 2024. The decrease in total assets was mainly related to a decrease in net loans and cash and cash equivalents.

Total cash and cash equivalents decreased by $110.4 million, or 34.8 percent, to $206.9 million at June 30, 2025, from $317.3 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in cash was primarily due to the reduction of the Bank’s exposure to wholesale funding by paying down high cost brokered deposits and FHLB advances.

Loans receivable, net, decreased by $135.8 million, or 4.5 percent, to $2.860 billion at June 30, 2025, from $2.996 billion at December 31, 2024. Total loan decreases during the period included decreases totaling $125.0 million in commercial real estate and multi-family loans, construction loans, commercial business, business express and 1-4 family residential loans. The allowance for credit losses increased $15.9 million to $50.7 million, or 49.8 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.74 percent of gross loans, at June 30, 2025, as compared to an allowance for credit losses of $34.8 million, or 77.8 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.15 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2024.

Total investment securities increased by $28.8 million, or 25.9 percent, to $140.0 million at June 30, 2025, from $111.2 million at December 31, 2024, representing current year purchases.

Deposits decreased by $89.3 million, or 3.2 percent, to $2.662 billion at June 30, 2025, from $2.751 billion at December 31, 2024. Brokered deposits and transaction accounts decreased $119.4 million and $29.6 million, respectively, and were offset by increases in money market accounts, certificate of deposit accounts and savings accounts which totaled $61.7 million.

Debt obligations decreased by $119.6 million to $378.7 million at June 30, 2025 from $498.3 million at December 31, 2024, due to maturities and paydowns of our FHLB advances. The weighted average interest rate of FHLB advances was 4.18 percent at June 30, 2025 and 4.35 percent at December 31, 2024. The weighted average maturity of FHLB advances as of June 30, 2025 was 0.79 years. The interest rate of our subordinated debt balances was 9.25 percent at June 30, 2025 and at December 31, 2024.

Stockholders’ equity decreased by $8.2 million, or 2.5 percent, to $315.7 million at June 30, 2025, from $323.9 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease was attributable to the decrease in retained earnings of $11.2 million, or 7.9 percent, to $130.6 million at June 30, 2025 from $141.9 million at December 31, 2024 caused largely by the $8.3 million loss in the first quarter of 2025, due to additions to the allowance for credit losses. Offsetting this were increases totaling $3.0 million consisting of a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss due to rate improvements and additional paid in capital on stock purchased during the quarter.

Second Quarter 2025 Income Statement Review

Net income was $3.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and $2.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. This increase was, primarily, driven by a $4.9 million loss on sale of loans that depressed the earnings in the second quarter of 2024. This was offset, somewhat, by the Bank recording $2.5 million more in loan loss provisioning, $1.3 million more in non-interest expense and $537 thousand less in net interest income in the second quarter of 2025 as compared with the second quarter of 2024.

Interest income decreased by $6.3 million, or 12.7 percent, to $43.2 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $49.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. The average balance of interest-earning assets decreased $332.4 million, or 9.1 percent, to $3.307 billion for the second quarter of 2025 from $3.639 billion for the second quarter of 2024, while the average yield decreased 19 basis points to 5.24 percent for the second quarter of 2025 from 5.43 percent for the second quarter of 2024.

Interest expense decreased by $5.7 million to $20.1 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $25.8 million for the second quarter of 2024. The decrease resulted from a decrease in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities of 40 basis points to 3.16 percent for the second quarter of 2025 from 3.56 percent for the second quarter of 2024, while the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $348.5 million to $2.549 billion for the second quarter of 2025 from $2.897 billion for the second quarter of 2024.

The net interest margin was 2.80 percent for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 2.60 percent for the second quarter of 2024. The increase in the net interest margin compared to the second quarter of 2024 was the result of a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, offset by a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets.

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recognized $5.7 million in net charge-offs compared to $1.8 million in net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2024. The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $101.8 million, or 3.50 percent of gross loans, at June 30, 2025 as compared to $44.7 million, or 1.48 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $50.7 million, or 1.74 percent of gross loans, at June 30, 2025, and $34.8 million, or 1.15 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2024. The provision for credit losses was $4.9 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. Management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans was adequate at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

Non-interest income increased by $5.3 million to $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2025 from a loss of $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in total non-interest income was mainly related to a $4.9 million loss on the sale of loans in the second quarter of 2024 and increases in fee and service charge income, BOLI income, and gains on equity securities of $186 thousand, $115 thousand, and $114 thousand, respectively.

Non-interest expense increased by $1.3 million, or 9.2 percent, to $15.3 million for the second quarter of 2025 when compared to non-interest expense of $14.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase in these expenses for the second quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by salaries and employee benefits and data processing and communication costs which increased $721 thousand and $374 thousand, respectively.

The income tax provision increased by $292 thousand, to an income tax provision of $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2025 when compared to a $1.2 million provision for the second quarter of 2024. The consolidated effective tax rate was 29.0 percent for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 29.2 percent for the second quarter of 2024.

Year-to-Date Income Statement Review

Net income decreased by $13.4 million, or 154.8 percent, to a loss of $4.8 million for the first six months of 2025 from earnings of $8.7 million for the first six months of 2024. The decrease in net income was driven, primarily, by provisioning for loan loss expense being $21.2 million higher, net interest income being $1.7 million lower, and non-interest expense being $1.1 million higher. This was partly offset by the income tax provision being lower by $5.6 million and non-interest income being higher by $5.0 million.

Net interest income was $1.7 million lower as interest income decreased by $11.4 million, or 11.5 percent, to $87.4 million for the first six months of 2025, from $98.7 million for the first six months of 2024, and interest expense decreased $9.7 million for the same period. The average balance of interest-earning assets decreased $294.5 million, or 8.0 percent, to $3.375 billion for the first six months of 2025, from $3.669 billion for the first six months of 2024, while the average yield decreased 16 basis points to 5.22 percent from 5.38 percent for the comparable period. The decrease in interest earning assets was primarily a result of loans and interest-bearing bank balances declining $309.2 million and $15.2 million, respectively. This was offset by an increase in investment securities of $29.9 million. Interest expense decreased by $9.7 million, or 18.6 percent, to $42.3 million for 2025, from $51.9 million for 2024. This decrease resulted primarily from interest on deposits which decreased $9.2 million. Interest on borrowed money declined $506 thousand for the same period. Average deposits declined $247.2 million and the average rate paid on deposits declined 44 basis points to 2.91 percent. Average borrowings decreased $55.5 million for the same period. The average rate paid on borrowings increased by 37 basis points to 4.86 percent.

Net interest margin was 2.70 percent for the first six months of 2025, compared to 2.55 percent for the first six months of 2024. The increase in the net interest margin compared to the prior period was the result of a decrease in the cost of the Company’s interest-bearing liabilities, by 30 basis points to 3.25 percent. Offsetting that, somewhat, was a decrease in the rate earned on earning assets, which decreased 16 basis points to 5.22 percent.

During the first six months of 2025, the Company experienced $9.9 million in net charge offs compared to $2.9 million in net charge offs for the same period in 2024. The provision for credit losses increased from $4.5 million during the first six months of 2024 to $25.7 million for the first six months of 2025, primarily driven by a previously reported $13.7 million specific reserve tied to a $34.2 million loan in the cannabis sector. The Company’s cannabis loan portfolio had a balance of $103.0 million as of the end of the second quarter. The cannabis industry is facing operating challenges and the Bank’s cannabis loan portfolio, largely secured by real estate, poses an increased amount of credit risk. The portfolio has some larger relationships that could require material reserves in future periods if the operating headwinds persist.

Non-interest income increased by $5.0 million for the first six months of 2025 from a loss of $1.1 million for the first six months of 2024. In 2024, the Bank recorded a loss on sale of loans of $4.8 million. Fees and service charges and income on BOLI also increased $144 thousand and $48 thousand for the same period.

Non-interest expense increased by $1.1 million, or 3.8 percent, to $29.9 million for the first six months of 2025 from $28.8 million for the same period in 2024. The increase in operating expenses for 2025 was driven primarily by salaries and employee benefits which increased $1.1 million for the first six months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Data processing costs and professional fees also increased, by $365 thousand and $260 thousand, respectively. Offsetting this was a decrease in regulatory fees and assessments of $582 thousand.

The income tax provision decreased by $5.6 million or 153.3 percent, to an income tax credit of $1.9 million for the first six months of 2025 when compared to a $3.6 million provision for the same period in 2024. The decrease in the income tax provision was a result of the lower taxable income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. The consolidated effective tax rate was 28.9 percent for the first six months of 2025 compared to 29.4 percent for the first six months of 2024.

Asset Quality

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recognized $5.7 million in net charge offs, compared to $1.8 million in net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2024.

The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $101.8 million, or 3.50 percent of gross loans, at June 30, 2025, as compared to $32.4 million, or 1.01 percent of gross loans, at June 30, 2024. More than 60 percent of the non-accrual loans are current with all payments of principal, interest, taxes and insurance, including the previously mentioned loan that has been allocated a specific reserve. However, even though the normal standard for non-accrual is a 90-day delinquency, logic and transparency dictates that this population of loans possess certain weaknesses that are beyond payment status and therefore, even though they are current, they should be placed on non-accrual. Although our borrowers have made payment of their loan obligations to BCB a priority, our evaluation of their financial condition causes some concern about their continued ability to do so. The allowance for credit losses was $50.7 million, or 1.74 percent of gross loans, at June 30, 2025, and $35.2 million, or 1.10 percent of gross loans, at June 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses was 49.8 percent of non-accrual loans at June 30, 2025, and 108.6 percent of non-accrual loans at June 30, 2024.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental Non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s financial results for the periods in question.

The Company provides measurements and ratios based on tangible stockholders' equity and efficiency ratios. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors. For a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Statements of Operations - Three Months Ended, June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 vs.

Mar 31, 2025 June 30, 2025 vs.

June 30, 2024 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited) Loans, including fees $ 38,650 $ 38,927 $ 44,036 -0.7 % -12.2 % Mortgage-backed securities 765 561 297 36.4 % 157.6 % Other investment securities 1,057 968 1,006 9.2 % 5.1 % FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets 2,709 3,736 4,106 -27.5 % -34.0 % Total interest and dividend income 43,181 44,192 49,445 -2.3 % -12.7 % Interest expense: Deposits: Demand 5,584 5,418 5,349 3.1 % 4.4 % Savings and club 217 151 152 43.7 % 42.8 % Certificates of deposit 9,170 10,762 14,571 -14.8 % -37.1 % 14,971 16,331 20,072 -8.3 % -25.4 % Borrowings 5,108 5,856 5,734 -12.8 % -10.9 % Total interest expense 20,079 22,187 25,806 -9.5 % -22.2 % Net interest income 23,102 22,005 23,639 5.0 % -2.3 % Provision for credit losses 4,891 20,845 2,438 -76.5 % 100.6 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 18,211 1,160 21,201 1469.9 % -14.1 % Non-interest income income (loss) : Fees and service charges 1,305 1,173 1,119 11.3 % 16.6 % Loss on sales of loans - - (4,851 ) 0.0 % -100.0 % Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments (108 ) (115 ) (222 ) -6.1 % -51.4 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income 786 608 671 29.3 % 17.1 % Other 93 125 49 -25.6 % 89.8 % Total non-interest income (loss) 2,076 1,791 (3,234 ) 15.9 % -164.2 % Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 7,713 7,403 6,992 4.2 % 10.3 % Occupancy and equipment 2,502 2,723 2,529 -8.1 % -1.1 % Data processing and communications 2,046 1,844 1,672 11.0 % 22.4 % Professional fees 767 692 604 10.8 % 27.0 % Director fees 313 418 254 -25.1 % 23.2 % Regulatory assessment fees 804 709 953 13.4 % -15.6 % Advertising and promotions 216 179 253 20.7 % -14.6 % Other 907 692 730 31.1 % 24.2 % Total non-interest expense 15,268 14,660 13,987 4.1 % 9.2 % Income (Loss) before income tax provision 5,019 (11,709 ) 3,980 -142.9 % 26.1 % Income tax provision (benefit) 1,455 (3,385 ) 1,163 -143.0 % 25.1 % Net Income (Loss) 3,564 (8,324 ) 2,817 -142.8 % 26.5 % Preferred stock dividends 482 482 448 0.0 % 7.7 % Net Income (Loss) available to common stockholders $ 3,082 $ (8,806 ) $ 2,369 -135.0 % 30.1 % Net Income (Loss) per common share-basic and diluted Basic $ 0.18 $ (0.51 ) $ 0.14 -134.9 % 28.8 % Diluted $ 0.18 $ (0.51 ) $ 0.14 -134.9 % 28.8 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 17,175 17,113 17,005 0.4 % 1.0 % Diluted 17,175 17,113 17,005 0.4 % 1.0 %





Statements of Operations - Six Months Ended, June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 vs.

June 30, 2024 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited) Loans, including fees $ 77,577 $ 87,758 -11.6 % Mortgage-backed securities 1,326 602 120.3 % Other investment securities 2,025 1,981 2.2 % FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets 6,445 8,389 -23.2 % Total interest and dividend income 87,373 98,730 -11.5 % Interest expense: Deposits: Demand 11,002 10,606 3.7 % Savings and club 368 318 15.7 % Certificates of deposit 19,932 29,554 -32.6 % 31,302 40,478 -22.7 % Borrowings 10,964 11,470 -4.4 % Total interest expense 42,266 51,948 -18.6 % Net interest income 45,107 46,782 -3.6 % Provision for credit losses 25,736 4,526 468.6 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 19,371 42,256 -54.2 % Non-interest income (loss): Fees and service charges 2,478 2,334 6.2 % Loss on sales of loans - (4,806 ) -100.0 % Realized and unrealized loss on equity investments (223 ) (92 ) 142.4 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income 1,394 1,346 3.6 % Other 218 93 134.4 % Total non-interest income (loss) 3,867 (1,125 ) -443.7 % Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 15,116 13,973 8.2 % Occupancy and equipment 5,225 5,173 1.0 % Data processing and communications 3,890 3,525 10.4 % Professional fees 1,459 1,199 21.7 % Director fees 731 531 37.7 % Regulatory assessments 1,513 2,095 -27.8 % Advertising and promotions 395 469 -15.8 % Other 1,599 1,860 -14.0 % Total non-interest expense 29,928 28,825 3.8 % (Loss) Income before income tax provision (6,690 ) 12,306 -154.4 % Income tax (benefit) provision (1,930 ) 3,623 -153.3 % Net (Loss) Income (4,760 ) 8,683 -154.8 % Preferred stock dividends 964 882 9.3 % Net (Loss) Income available to common stockholders $ (5,724 ) $ 7,801 -173.4 % Net (Loss) Income per common share-basic and diluted Basic $ (0.33 ) $ 0.46 -172.6 % Diluted $ (0.33 ) $ 0.46 -172.6 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 17,144 16,968 1.0 % Diluted 17,144 16,968 1.0 %





Statements of Financial Condition June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31,2024 June 30, 2025 vs.

March 31, 2025 June 30, 2025 vs.

December 31,

2024 ASSETS (In Thousands, Unaudited) Cash and amounts due from depository institutions $ 11,939 $ 11,977 $ 14,075 -0.3 % -15.2 % Interest-earning deposits 194,913 240,773 303,207 -19.0 % -35.7 % Total cash and cash equivalents 206,852 252,750 317,282 -18.2 % -34.8 % Interest-earning time deposits 735 735 735 - - Debt securities available for sale 130,776 116,496 101,717 12.3 % 28.6 % Equity investments 9,249 9,357 9,472 -1.2 % -2.4 % Loans held for sale 488 - - - - Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of $50,658, $51,484 and $34,789, respectively 2,860,453 2,917,610 2,996,259 -2.0 % -4.5 % Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLB") stock, at cost 18,762 22,066 24,272 -15.0 % -22.7 % Premises and equipment, net 12,253 12,474 12,569 -1.8 % -2.5 % Accrued interest receivable 15,847 16,354 15,176 -3.1 % 4.4 % Deferred income taxes 21,750 22,814 17,181 -4.7 % 26.6 % Goodwill and other intangibles 5,253 5,253 5,253 0.0 % 0.0 % Operating lease right-of-use asset 12,006 12,622 12,686 -4.9 % -5.4 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") 77,434 76,648 76,040 1.0 % 1.8 % Other assets 8,603 8,643 10,476 -0.5 % -17.9 % Total Assets $ 3,380,461 $ 3,473,822 $ 3,599,118 -2.7 % -6.1 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Non-interest bearing deposits $ 539,093 $ 542,621 $ 520,387 -0.7 % 3.6 % Interest bearing deposits 2,122,441 2,143,887 2,230,471 -1.0 % -4.8 % Total deposits 2,661,534 2,686,508 2,750,858 -0.9 % -3.2 % FHLB advances 335,636 405,499 455,361 -17.2 % -26.3 % Subordinated debentures 43,086 43,024 42,961 0.1 % 0.3 % Operating lease liability 12,479 13,087 13,139 -4.6 % -5.0 % Other liabilities 11,991 10,982 12,874 9.2 % -6.9 % Total Liabilities 3,064,726 3,159,100 3,275,193 -3.0 % -6.4 % STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock: $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized - - - - - Additional paid-in capital preferred stock 25,243 25,243 24,723 0.0 % 2.1 % Common stock: no par value, 40,000 shares authorized - - - 0.0 % 0.0 % Additional paid-in capital common stock 202,311 201,804 200,935 0.3 % 0.7 % Retained earnings 130,627 130,291 141,853 0.3 % -7.9 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,099 ) (4,269 ) (5,239 ) -4.0 % -21.8 % Treasury stock, at cost (38,347 ) (38,347 ) (38,347 ) 0.0 % 0.0 % Total Stockholders' Equity 315,735 314,722 323,925 0.3 % -2.5 % Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,380,461 $ 3,473,822 $ 3,599,118 -2.7 % -6.1 % Outstanding common shares 17,194 17,163 17,063





Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans Receivable (4)(5) $ 2,933,851 $ 38,650 5.28 % $ 3,246,612 $ 44,036 5.43 % Investment Securities 133,900 1,822 5.44 % 95,241 1,303 5.47 % Other Interest-earning assets (6) 239,245 2,709 4.54 % 297,574 4,106 5.52 % Total Interest-earning assets 3,306,996 43,181 5.24 % 3,639,428 49,445 5.43 % Non-interest-earning assets 113,206 123,550 Total assets $ 3,420,202 $ 3,762,978 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 529,120 $ 2,230 1.69 % $ 546,391 $ 2,279 1.67 % Money market accounts 418,014 3,354 3.22 % 370,204 3,070 3.32 % Savings accounts 258,696 217 0.34 % 267,919 152 0.23 % Certificates of Deposit 921,140 9,170 3.99 % 1,202,306 14,571 4.85 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,126,970 14,971 2.82 % 2,386,819 20,072 3.36 % Borrowed funds 422,022 5,108 4.85 % 510,634 5,734 4.49 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,548,992 20,079 3.16 % 2,897,452 25,806 3.56 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 557,177 545,269 Total liabilities 3,106,169 3,442,721 Stockholders' equity 314,033 320,257 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,420,202 $ 3,762,978 Net interest income $ 23,102 $ 23,639 Net interest rate spread(1) 2.08 % 1.87 % Net interest margin(2) 2.80 % 2.60 %





(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (3) Annualized. (4) Excludes allowance for credit losses. (5) Includes non-accrual loans. (6) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank of New York Stock.





Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans Receivable (4)(5) $ 2,964,023 $ 77,577 5.28 % $ 3,273,200 $ 87,758 5.36 % Investment Securities 125,598 3,351 5.38 % 95,747 2,583 5.40 % Other interest-earning assets (6) 285,271 6,445 4.56 % 300,433 8,389 5.58 % Total Interest-earning assets 3,374,892 87,373 5.22 % 3,669,380 98,730 5.38 % Non-interest-earning assets 119,558 124,477 Total assets $ 3,494,450 $ 3,793,857 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 544,756 $ 4,598 1.70 % $ 553,290 $ 4,509 1.63 % Money market accounts 406,214 6,404 3.18 % 369,650 6,097 3.30 % Savings accounts 255,479 368 0.29 % 272,825 318 0.23 % Certificates of Deposit 963,171 19,932 4.17 % 1,221,056 29,554 4.84 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,169,620 31,302 2.91 % 2,416,821 40,478 3.35 % Borrowed funds 455,036 10,964 4.86 % 510,569 11,470 4.49 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,624,656 42,266 3.25 % 2,927,390 51,948 3.55 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 550,454 548,985 Total liabilities 3,175,110 3,476,375 Stockholders' equity 319,340 317,482 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,494,450 $ 3,793,857 Net interest income $ 45,107 $ 46,782 Net interest rate spread(1) 1.97 % 1.83 % Net interest margin(2) 2.70 % 2.55 %





(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (3) Annualized. (4) Excludes allowance for credit losses. (5) Includes non-accrual loans. (6) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank of New York Stock.





Financial Condition data by quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 (In thousands, except book values) Total assets $ 3,380,461 $ 3,473,822 $ 3,599,118 $ 3,613,770 $ 3,793,941 Cash and cash equivalents 206,852 252,750 317,282 243,123 326,870 Securities 140,025 125,853 111,189 108,302 94,965 Loans receivable, net 2,860,453 2,917,610 2,996,259 3,087,914 3,161,925 Deposits 2,661,534 2,686,508 2,750,858 2,724,580 2,935,239 Borrowings 378,722 448,523 498,322 533,466 510,710 Stockholders’ equity 315,735 314,722 323,925 328,113 320,732 Book value per common share1 $ 16.89 $ 16.87 $ 17.54 $ 17.50 $ 17.17 Tangible book value per common share2 $ 16.59 $ 16.56 $ 17.23 $ 17.19 $ 16.86 Operating data by quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 (In thousands, except for per share amounts) Net interest income $ 23,102 $ 22,005 $ 22,194 $ 23,045 $ 23,639 Provision for credit losses 4,891 20,845 4,154 2,890 2,438 Non-interest income (loss) 2,076 1,791 938 3,127 (3,234 ) Non-interest expense 15,268 14,660 14,367 13,929 13,987 Income tax (benefit) expense 1,455 (3,385 ) 1,339 2,685 1,163 Net (loss) income $ 3,564 $ (8,324 ) $ 3,272 $ 6,668 $ 2,817 Net (loss) income per diluted share $ 0.18 $ (0.51 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.36 $ 0.14 Common Dividends declared per share $ 0.16

$ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 Financial Ratios(3) Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Return on average assets 0.42 % (0.95 %) 0.36 % 0.72 % 0.30 % Return on average stockholders' equity 4.55 % (10.40 %) 4.04 % 8.29 % 3.52 % Net interest margin 2.80 % 2.59 % 2.53 % 2.58 % 2.60 % Stockholders' equity to total assets 9.34 % 9.06 % 9.00 % 9.08 % 8.45 % Efficiency Ratio4 60.64 % 61.61 % 62.11 % 53.22 % 68.55 % Asset Quality Ratios Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 (In thousands, except for ratio %) Non-Accrual Loans $ 101,764 $ 99,833 $ 44,708 $ 35,330 $ 32,448 Non-Accrual Loans as a % of Total Loans 3.50 % 3.36 % 1.48 % 1.13 % 1.01 % ACL as % of Non-Accrual Loans 49.8 % 51.6 % 77.8 % 98.2 % 108.6 % Individually Analyzed Loans 153,428 122,517 83,399 66,048 60,798 Classified Loans 266,847 251,989 152,714 98,316 87,033





(1) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity, less preferred equity, to shares outstanding. (2) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less goodwill and preferred stock. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.” (3) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate. (4) The Efficiency Ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the total of net interest income and non-interest income. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.”





Recorded Investment in Loans Receivable by quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 (In thousands) Residential one-to-four family $ 230,917 $ 232,456 $ 239,870 $ 241,050 $ 242,706 Commercial and multi-family 2,177,268 2,221,218 2,246,677 2,296,886 2,340,385 Construction 116,214 118,779 135,434 146,471 173,207 Commercial business 315,333 330,358 342,799 371,365 375,355 Home equity 71,587 66,479 66,769 67,566 66,843 Consumer 2,075 2,271 2,235 2,309 2,053 $ 2,913,394 $ 2,971,561 $ 3,033,784 $ 3,125,647 $ 3,200,549 Less: Deferred loan fees, net (2,283 ) (2,467 ) (2,736 ) (3,040 ) (3,381 ) Allowance for credit losses (50,658 ) (51,484 ) (34,789 ) (34,693 ) (35,243 ) Total loans, net $ 2,860,453 $ 2,917,610 $ 2,996,259 $ 3,087,914 $ 3,161,925 Non-Accruing Loans in Portfolio by quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 (In thousands) Residential one-to-four family $ 1,436 $ 1,138 $ 1,387 $ 410 $ 350 Commercial and multi-family 91,480 89,296 32,974 27,693 27,796 Construction 586 586 586 586 586 Commercial business 7,769 8,374 9,530 6,498 3,673 Home equity 493 439 231 123 43 Consumer - - - 20 - Total: $ 101,764 $ 99,833 $ 44,708 $ 35,330 $ 32,448 Distribution of Deposits by quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 (In thousands) Demand: Non-Interest Bearing $ 539,093 $ 542,620 $ 520,387 $ 528,089 $ 523,816 Interest Bearing 503,336 537,468 553,731 527,862 549,239 Money Market 428,397 405,793 395,004 366,655 371,689 Sub-total: $ 1,470,826 $ 1,485,881 $ 1,469,122 $ 1,422,606 $ 1,444,744 Savings and Club 258,585 254,732 252,491 255,115 258,680 Certificates of Deposit 932,123 945,895 1,029,245 1,046,859 1,231,815 Total Deposits: $ 2,661,534 $ 2,686,508 $ 2,750,858 $ 2,724,580 $ 2,935,239





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter Tangible Book Value per Share Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Total Stockholders' Equity $ 315,735 $ 314,722 $ 323,925 $ 328,113 $ 320,732 Less: goodwill 5,253 5,253 5,253 5,253 5,253 Less: preferred stock 25,243 25,243 24,723 29,763 28,403 Total tangible common stockholders' equity 285,239 284,226 293,949 293,097 287,076 Shares common shares outstanding 17,194 17,163 17,063 17,048 17,029 Book value per common share $ 16.89 $ 16.87 $ 17.54 $ 17.50 $ 17.17 Tangible book value per common share $ 16.59 $ 16.56 $ 17.23 $ 17.19 $ 16.86 Efficiency Ratios Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 (In thousands, except for ratio %) Net interest income $ 23,102 $ 22,005 $ 22,194 $ 23,045 $ 23,639 Non-interest income (loss) 2,076 1,791 938 3,127 (3,234 ) Total income 25,178 23,796 23,132 26,172 20,405 Non-interest expense 15,268 14,660 14,367 13,929 13,987 Efficiency Ratio 60.64 % 61.61 % 62.11 % 53.22 % 68.55 %



