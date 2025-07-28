Alzamend Neuro to Present at the 2025 Military Health System Research Symposium

Session Topic is the I nnovation and Current Directions in Military Suicide Prevention, Research, and Programs

Presentation Title is Quantitate Differences in Lithium Brain-to-Plasma Exposure in PTSD Subjects Between AL001 and Lithium Carbonate

ATLANTA, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (“Alzamend”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on developing novel products for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (“Alzheimer’s”), bipolar disorder (“BD”), major depressive disorder (“MDD”) and post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”), today announced it will have a poster presentation at the Military Health System Research Symposium (“MHSRS”), being held from August 4-7, 2025, in Orlando, Florida.

“Our upcoming poster presentation at MHSRS 2025 represents an exceptional opportunity to spotlight our cutting-edge innovation and its transformative potential for active-duty service members and military veterans,” said Stephan Jackman, Chief Executive Officer of Alzamend. “We are excited to engage with Department of Defense (DoD) funding directors to pursue non-dilutive funding through grants, which would further validate our technology and accelerate our advancement while strategically preserving shareholder value.”





Abstract MHSRS-25-14329 – Poster presentation:

Title: Quantitate Differences in Lithium Brain-to-Plasma Exposure in PTSD Subjects Between AL001 and Lithium Carbonate

Session Title: Innovation and Current Directions in Military Suicide Prevention, Research, and Programs

Session Date and Time: Wednesday, August 6, 2025; 10:00AM ET – 12:00PM ET

Session Location: Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center, Kissimmee, FL

Presenter Details: Stephan Jackman, Chief Executive Officer, Alzamend Neuro, Inc.

Summary: The current study is designed to quantitate differences in lithium brain-to-plasma exposure in PTSD subjects between AL001 and lithium carbonate for the purpose of contributing to a composite database of analogously studied brain-plasma assessments that include data from healthy subjects and multiple additional neurodegenerative, neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders. Currently, AL001 is targeted for treatment of Alzheimer’s, BD type 1, MDD and PTSD. It’s anticipated that this study design may help target appropriate AL001 lithium systemic dosing for these indications in future studies. Using this study design, comparable target organ (brain) lithium concentrations may be quantitated between AL001 and lithium carbonate and, by equivalence inference, lithium citrate solution and syrup.

About AL001

AL001 is a novel lithium-delivery system that has the potential to provide the benefits of marketed lithium salts while mitigating or avoiding currently experienced toxicities associated with lithium. Results from Alzamend’s completed Phase IIA multiple-ascending dose study of AL001 in Alzheimer’s patients and healthy subjects identified a maximum tolerated dose (“MTD”), as assessed by an independent safety review committee. This MTD is designed to be unlikely to require therapeutic drug monitoring while providing lithium at a relatively modest but effective dose. AL001 is designed to favorably distribute lithium in the brain resulting in lower exposure of other body organs and an improved safety profile compared to currently marketed lithium salts. This can serve to mitigate or obviate the disadvantageously low ceiling for toxicity of marketed lithium salts that has limited their usefulness to patients and prescribers.

In collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital as its clinical trial site, Alzamend initiated the first of five Phase II clinical studies of AL001 in May 2025, with the first study in healthy human subjects. Alzamend aims to explore the unique properties of AL001 and its potential to deliver lithium more effectively in the brain compared to marketed lithium salts. The study in healthy human subjects will serve as a baseline and assist Alzamend in determining the best path forward in Alzheimer’s, BD, MDD and PTSD patients by demonstrating AL001’s targeted effectiveness and reduced systemic side effects. Previous studies in mice have shown that AL001 ensures better brain absorption while maintaining lower levels of lithium in the blood, paving the way for safer and more efficient treatments. Alzamend expects to present topline data from this study by the end of 2025.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, BD, MDD and PTSD. Our mission is to rapidly develop and market safe and effective treatments. Our current pipeline consists of two novel therapeutic drug candidates, AL001 - a patented ionic cocrystal technology delivering lithium via a therapeutic combination of lithium, salicylate and L-proline, and ALZN002 - a patented method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patient’s immunological system to combat Alzheimer’s. Both of our product candidates are licensed from the University of South Florida Research Foundation, Inc. pursuant to royalty-bearing exclusive worldwide licenses.

