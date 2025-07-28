PureWager Group, LLC and SCCG Management Form Strategic Partnership to Launch Vertically Integrated Gaming Platform

LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureWager Group, LLC, an emerging leader in next-generation sports betting technology, has entered into a strategic partnership with SCCG Management, a premier global advisory firm in the gaming industry. Backed by 22 X Ventures, this collaboration forms a vertically integrated gaming collective from day one—merging PureWager’s innovative platform with SCCG’s global footprint, regulatory insights, and commercialization expertise.

Founded by gaming veterans Wayne Stevenson and Elliott Banks, PureWager is building a state-of-the-art platform that incorporates real-time fan engagement, AI-driven personalization, and advanced gamification. With the support of 22 X Ventures and this newly formed alliance with SCCG, PureWager is well-positioned to redefine the U.S. online sports betting landscape.

Stephen A. Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, brings more than 30 years of experience in gaming, leading over $3 billion in capital projects, M&A, and tech innovation. He has been instrumental in shaping the tribal gaming ecosystem, pioneering iGaming strategies, and scaling sports betting infrastructure worldwide.

“Partnering with PureWager aligns perfectly with our mission to accelerate gaming innovation,” said Stephen A. Crystal, CEO of SCCG Management. “Their approach to engagement, combined with our global operational capabilities, creates an immediate force multiplier as we bring this platform to market.”

22 X Ventures, a private equity firm investing in disruptive and mission-aligned companies, made a strategic investment in PureWager earlier this year. Their involvement has helped catalyze development milestones and secure strategic partnerships critical to PureWager’s national rollout.

“This partnership immediately establishes PureWager as a serious contender,” said Minh Le, Managing Partner at 22 X Ventures. “With SCCG’s advisory leadership and PureWager’s bold product vision, we’re creating something the industry hasn’t seen before—a vertically integrated solution built for scale and community impact.”

This three-way collaboration between PureWager, SCCG, and 22 X Ventures enables a full-stack go-to-market launch strategy with operational readiness, regulatory support, and commercial distribution channels across regulated and sovereign jurisdictions in the United States.

About 22 X Ventures



22 X Ventures is a private equity firm investing in transformative companies that align with its mission to create sustainable value across industries and communities. The firm focuses on growth-stage companies with high disruption potential and clear market advantages. Learn more www.22xventures.com.

About PureWager Group, LLC

PureWager Group, LLC is a gaming technology company reimagining the sports betting experience through real-time interaction, personalized engagement, and responsible innovation. Co-founded by Wayne Stevenson and Elliott Banks, the company is preparing for a national rollout of its proprietary platform in regulated and sovereign markets across the United States.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a global leader in gaming advisory and business development with offices across six continents. The firm supports over 120 clients in gaming, sports betting, esports, and entertainment, specializing in tribal gaming, licensing strategy, strategic partnerships, and investment banking. Learn more https://sccgmanagement.com.

